BT : and MTN Business form strategic alliance to enhance communications ..

Business customers to benefit from BT's resilient and secure solutions combined with MTN's presence on the African continent

Today, BT and MTN Business announced a strategic alliance which will offer world class security and communications services to business customers across Africa.

New and existing MTN Business customers will get access to a raft of solutions, including cloud-based security and consultancy, managed connectivity, and voice services which will be delivered seamlessly as part of MTN's Enterprise portfolio, meeting local regulatory and compliance requirements.

The two leading operators will collaborate closely to enhance each other's strengths. Customers will benefit from BT's leading-edge technology combined with MTN's strong presence on the ground and proximity to customers.

The first offering by BT and MTN will be a Security Operations Centre (SOC)-service, which will enable customers to consistently monitor and improve their cyber-security while preventing, detecting, analysing, and responding to cyber-security incidents. The new service is based on BT's cloud-based Security Incident and Event Management (SIEM) service, which combines the leading technologies with BT's unparalleled track record in securing leading global organisations.

With a subscription-based model that requires no capital investment, and BT's accredited security team providing 24x7 monitoring and in-life support, the service will be scaled up and available immediately to MTN's existing and new customers. The partnership is evidence of MTN Business's ongoing drive to provide digital solutions, world class services and innovation to businesses across the continent.

MTN will also tap into BT's wide range of Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) solutions, including the provision of wholesale voice, Microsoft Teams voice, and global SIP solutions.

Alessandro Adriani, indirect sales director, BT, said: "The world's leading banks, healthcare providers, energy companies and governments put their trust in BT to connect and secure their operations. We look forward to working with MTN to bring the same cutting-edge services and solutions to businesses across the African continent."

"MTN Business continues to deliver innovative solutions to ensure the benefits of the digital economy are expanded to more people and entities across Africa. As this growth happens, however, it is imperative to manage risk. MTN Business is excited about the potential this alliance has to offer and is committed to providing solutions that ensure businesses thrive in the digital economy of the future", says Wanda Matandela, Chief Enterprise Business Officer at MTN.

About the MTN South Africa

Launched in 1994, MTN South Africa is a subsidiary of MTN Group, a leading emerging market operator with a clear vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world to our customers. We are inspired by our belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life. The MTN Group is listed on the JSE Securities Exchange in South Africa under the share code 'MTN'. Our strategy is Ambition 2025: Leading digital solutions for Africa's progress.

