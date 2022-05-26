Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BT Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BT.A   GB0030913577

BT GROUP PLC

(BT.A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/26 05:01:58 am EDT
181.60 GBX   -4.37%
04:35aPATRICK DRAHI : British government to review of Drahi's BT stake
RE
04:03aBT : and MTN Business form strategic alliance to enhance communications ..
PU
03:36aFTSE 100 subdued, telecoms group BT hit by Altice stake probe
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BT : and MTN Business form strategic alliance to enhance communications ..

05/26/2022 | 04:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Business customers to benefit from BT's resilient and secure solutions combined with MTN's presence on the African continent

Today, BT and MTN Business announced a strategic alliance which will offer world class security and communications services to business customers across Africa.

New and existing MTN Business customers will get access to a raft of solutions, including cloud-based security and consultancy, managed connectivity, and voice services which will be delivered seamlessly as part of MTN's Enterprise portfolio, meeting local regulatory and compliance requirements.

The two leading operators will collaborate closely to enhance each other's strengths. Customers will benefit from BT's leading-edge technology combined with MTN's strong presence on the ground and proximity to customers.

The first offering by BT and MTN will be a Security Operations Centre (SOC)-service, which will enable customers to consistently monitor and improve their cyber-security while preventing, detecting, analysing, and responding to cyber-security incidents. The new service is based on BT's cloud-based Security Incident and Event Management (SIEM) service, which combines the leading technologies with BT's unparalleled track record in securing leading global organisations.

With a subscription-based model that requires no capital investment, and BT's accredited security team providing 24x7 monitoring and in-life support, the service will be scaled up and available immediately to MTN's existing and new customers. The partnership is evidence of MTN Business's ongoing drive to provide digital solutions, world class services and innovation to businesses across the continent.

MTN will also tap into BT's wide range of Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) solutions, including the provision of wholesale voice, Microsoft Teams voice, and global SIP solutions.

Alessandro Adriani, indirect sales director, BT, said: "The world's leading banks, healthcare providers, energy companies and governments put their trust in BT to connect and secure their operations. We look forward to working with MTN to bring the same cutting-edge services and solutions to businesses across the African continent."

"MTN Business continues to deliver innovative solutions to ensure the benefits of the digital economy are expanded to more people and entities across Africa. As this growth happens, however, it is imperative to manage risk. MTN Business is excited about the potential this alliance has to offer and is committed to providing solutions that ensure businesses thrive in the digital economy of the future", says Wanda Matandela, Chief Enterprise Business Officer at MTN.

ENDS

About the MTN South Africa

Launched in 1994, MTN South Africa is a subsidiary of MTN Group, a leading emerging market operator with a clear vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world to our customers. We are inspired by our belief that everyone deserves the benefits of a modern connected life. The MTN Group is listed on the JSE Securities Exchange in South Africa under the share code 'MTN'. Our strategy is Ambition 2025: Leading digital solutions for Africa's progress.

Follow MTN:

www.twitter.com/MTNza

www.linkedin.com/company/mtn

Disclaimer

BT Group plc published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 08:02:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BT GROUP PLC
04:35aPATRICK DRAHI : British government to review of Drahi's BT stake
RE
04:03aBT : and MTN Business form strategic alliance to enhance communications ..
PU
03:36aFTSE 100 subdued, telecoms group BT hit by Altice stake probe
RE
02:59aUK Government To Probe Altice UK's Stake Increase In BT
MT
01:35aBT Says UK to Probe Altice UK Shareholding Increase on National Security Grounds -- Upd..
DJ
12:38aBT Group Says UK Government to Probe Altice UK Shareholding Increase
DJ
05/25UBS Lifts BT Group PT, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
05/20BT Marks Start of Construction of Contact Center in Scotland
MT
05/19Berenberg Lowers BT's PT, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
05/18BT : partners with QiO to help customers deliver on sustainability commi..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BT GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 20 884 M 26 223 M 26 223 M
Net income 2022 1 357 M 1 704 M 1 704 M
Net Debt 2022 18 274 M 22 946 M 22 946 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,9x
Yield 2022 4,04%
Capitalization 18 851 M 23 671 M 23 671 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,78x
EV / Sales 2023 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 99 700
Free-Float 69,3%
Chart BT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
BT Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BT GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 189,90 GBX
Average target price 218,03 GBX
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philip Eric Rene Jansen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Jonathan Lowth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Ulrica Fearn Group Finance Director
Adam Alexander Crozier Chairman
Howard Watson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BT GROUP PLC12.00%23 671
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-2.46%215 190
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED8.97%138 795
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION25.81%110 297
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG15.52%99 970
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-25.21%78 372