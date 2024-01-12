BT: completes BGC's digital transformation in Iraq

January 12, 2024 at 12:13 pm EST Share

BT and Basrah Gas Company (BGC) have announced a new agreement to securely connect the company's operations in Iraq and help accelerate its digital transformation.



The new network will provide secure and reliable connectivity across multiple BGC sites (gas fields, processing plants and offices). It will also provide enhanced connectivity to the delivery of cloud-based applications such as Microsoft 365 and SAP.



Andrew Wiper, Managing Director of BGC, said: 'The foundation of our operations is robust and efficient connectivity, and this contract reinforces our commitment to efficiency and security.'



Eyad Shihabi, Managing Director, Global Industries and Government, Business, BT, said: 'This partnership represents a new chapter in this relationship by providing the high standards of quality and reliability of services directly to BGC in Iraq.'



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.