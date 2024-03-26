BT: expanded partnership with California-based Zscaler
BT will thus be able to offer its customers 'a range of new solutions that will reduce the complexity of IT infrastructures while reducing their cyber attack surface, enabling businesses to become more agile, efficient, resilient and secure'.
' With digital innovations constantly changing the way businesses operate, the threat landscape continues to expand. We are delighted to extend our business relationship and enhance our managed services offering with Zscaler', commented Tris Morgan, BT's Managing Director of Security.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction