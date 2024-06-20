ServiceNow service management capabilities to be extended to all BT Group units

ServiceNow Service Bridge to connect BT Group with their enterprise customers for seamless automation

BT Group to pilot ServiceNow's Now Assist for Telecom Service Management (TSM) to power generative AI capabilities

Now Assist generative AI helps agents write case summaries and review complex notes faster, cutting both times by 55%

LONDON, 20th June 2024:BT GroupandServiceNowtoday announced an expanded strategic relationship to improve customer and employee experiences. The multi-year agreement will extend ServiceNow service management capabilities to all BT Group units to drive savings, efficiency, and improved customer experiences. BT Group will also use ServiceNow Service Bridge for a seamless, automated connection between BT and their customers, and plans to pilot ServiceNow's Now Assist for Telecom Service Management (TSM) to power generative AI capabilities for internal and customer-facing teams.

Having successfully consolidated legacy service management platforms forBT Group's Digital unitonto the single ServiceNow platform in 2022, the company is rolling out ServiceNow's service management solutions across its organisation.

A key application within the service management platform is ServiceNow Service Bridge, which seamlessly connects BT Group and their enterprise customers, making it easy to automate and complete tasks like orders, support, and service. Service Bridge will connect previously isolated processes into a single digital workflow, allowing customers to pass requests onto BT's service team directly from within their own ServiceNow environments.

BT is also one of the first customers to pilotNow Assist for TSM and benefit from ServiceNow's generative AI capabilities. In the initial roll out to 300 agents, Now Assist demonstrated meaningful results by improving agent responsiveness and driving better experiences for BT Group's agents and customers. For example, case summarization reduces the time it takes agents to generate case activity summaries by 55% and creates a better agent handoff experience by reducing the time it takes to review complex case notes, also by 55%. By reducing overall handling time, Now Assist is helping BT Group improve its mean time to resolve by a third.

Hena Jalil, Managing Director, Business CIO at BT Group, said: "Reimagining how we deliver service management requires a platform first approach, building stronger foundations for us to do things faster and smarter. Our approach, powered by ServiceNow and enhanced with AI, will transform customer experience at BT Group, unlocking value at every stage of the journey. In short, it is further evidence to customers that we've got their back."

Paul Smith, Chief Commercial Officer, ServiceNow, said: "We're excited to partner with BT Group to accelerate their ambitions around business transformation. In this new era of intelligent automation, ServiceNow puts AI to work for our customers - with speed, trust, and security. By leveraging the speed and scale of the Now Platform, we're creating a competitive advantage for BT, driving enterprise-wide transformation, and helping them achieve new levels of productivity, innovation, and business impact."

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is putting AI to work for people. We move with the pace of innovation to help customers transform organizations across every industry while upholding a trustworthy, human centered approach to deploying our products and services at scale. Our AI platform for business transformation connects people, processes, data, and devices to increase productivity and maximize business outcomes. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

© 2024 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.