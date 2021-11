LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - BT said on Monday it had delivered on its cost saving programme 18 months ahead of a March 2023 target, driving its shares up 6%.

"Further to weekend press speculation, BT confirms that it has delivered on its 1 billion pound ($1.36 billion) of gross annualised cost savings 18 months ahead of the March 2023 target," it said. ($1 = 0.7329 pounds) (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by James Davey)