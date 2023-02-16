Advanced search
BT : launches IoT national roaming in a major boost for businesses

02/16/2023 | 05:29am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Internet of Things (IoT) national roaming SIMs help businesses across the UK keep smart devices connected no matter the conditions
  • BT's IoT national roaming will use the UK's largest and best mobile network, EE* as well as other MNOs, where required, so coverage is provided wherever there is a network
  • New service is set to shake up the IoT market providing fast, reliable connectivity for data intensive tasks

BT today switched on its IoT National Roaming SIMs for businesses across the UK, allowing them to keep smart devices connected wherever they are.

IoT national roaming SIMs allow smart devices to connect to mobile networks ensuring they stay connected while on the move or in remote locations. BT's IoT national roaming SIMs will connect devices to the UK's best and largest network, EE, meaning data is quickly and reliably relayed where it's needed most. As well as a primary connection to EE, part of BT Group, the SIM can connect to multiple other major UK networks, helping to keep smart devices online.

The rollout of BT's new service is set to benefit courier and delivery companies in particular by giving them reliable, fast network access no matter where they are - whether in cities, rural areas, or by the coast. Just last week EE announced the arrival of 5G to over 500 new, predominantly rural locations, bringing the total number of UK cities, towns and villages where customers can access the service to over 1,000. At the same time, EE's leading 4G network coverage is on track to reach 90% of the UK's geographic landmass by the mid-2020s.

The new IoT service will help end users such as drivers and delivery workers improve accuracy and efficiency by giving them access to important information in real-time. An example of this would be providing visibility of fuel efficiency, changes to a delivery schedule and cold chain management so temperatures can be constantly monitored on a refrigerated vehicle.

IoT national roaming ensures that devices can continue performing to a high standard even in the harshest remote conditions thanks to the enterprise-grade IoT sims, offering reliable, fast connectivity. BT is also offering the product at the same competitive price as its existing pay-as-you-use IoT SIM service, meaning businesses only pay for the data they use rather than risking underutilising data on a fixed rate.

Marc Overton, Managing Director, Division X at BT, said: "Businesses across the UK are increasingly understanding the benefits of using IoT devices in running their operations. And now, with the unveiling of our IoT national roaming SIMs, we're making sure those connections stay strong no matter where business takes you. Whether in the heart of a bustling city or out in the countryside, our solution ensures data is transmitted quickly and reliably. We're excited to help both our existing and new customers fully harness the power of their smart devices with lightning-fast mobile connectivity."

In addition to the improved connectivity, BT's IoT national roaming service will offer a secure management portal with full security measures to protect important data and help businesses keep track of all their smart devices. The added security helps to ensure the safe and efficient use of devices, allowing companies to focus on their core operations without worrying about data breaches or device mismanagement.

The launch of BT's IoT offering is poised to shake up the B2B IoT market thanks to its connectivity capabilities, powered by the UK's largest and most reliable network, EE. The added benefit of being able to switch to other operator networks, when necessary, also offers greater simplicity for businesses with many currently negotiating separate deals with mobile network operators depending on where they have operations in the country.

To find out more about how you can utilise BT's IoT national roaming SIMs, please visit here.

ENDS

Notes to editors

*EE is the UK's best network as shown by RootMetrics, offering the best coverage, fastest speeds and most reliable connection - as well as 5G in more cities than any other network

*The IoT National Roaming SIM can operate via 2G, 3G (EE's 3G network will be retired in early 2024), 4G, 5G as well as LPWAN

Attachments

Disclaimer

BT Group plc published this content on 16 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2023 10:28:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
