Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BT Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BT.A   GB0030913577

BT GROUP PLC

(BT.A)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03/22 11:38:08 am
170.55 GBX   -0.29%
01:44pBT : leads on rural 5G trial in Wales
PU
06:33aBT : EE and BT unveil new sports and performing arts experiences based on 5..
PU
05:25aAlphabet's Google Chosen by BT Group to Provide Cloud Products
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BT : leads on rural 5G trial in Wales

03/10/2022 | 01:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Technology like 5G could help provide new opportunities for education in rural areas of Wales, according to a new trial launched today.

5G Wales Unlocked is the innovation project behind the new immersive 360-degree classroom in Ebbw Vale, just one of several trials demonstrating how ultrafast technology like 5G could transform rural communities, from powering tech innovations in agriculture, to improving rural transport and education and bolstering the tourism industry.

Using a localised 5G network provided by BT as one of the project partners, the classroom uses the high-speed connectivity to project inspiring and educational video content onto all four walls in a 360-degree format, providing an immersive experience.

Lessons can be delivered across a variety of curriculum-related themes, taking children and young people on a journey of the senses as they 'dive' into the detail of a plant cell or explore the surface of a planet.

Thanks to the ultrafast 5G connection, live link-ups have also been established, allowing learners to discover the fascinating history of heritage sites such as Raglan Castle, with a live virtual tour from a Cadw custodian located at the site.

The live link-ups can also be used to connect classrooms across the country, meaning pupils can work collaboratively with other learners, and educators can enhance their own lessons in partnership with other schools.

Welsh Government Minister for Education and Welsh Language Jeremy Miles MS said: "It's fantastic to see learners in Ebbw Vale benefitting from next-generation technology, thanks to this innovative project.

"It's our ambition to see Wales leading the way in using digital technology to deliver high-quality education, and to raise attainment and skills of all learners, regardless of background. This trial will help learners in rural areas engage with the curriculum in an exciting, immersive environment."

Nick Speed, BT Group Director in Wales, said: "We're excited to be part of this pioneering project looking at the potential of 5G in rural areas.

"The immersive classroom is a brilliant example of how 5G's greater bandwidth can help deliver rich, high quality content to inspire school pupils about the world, wherever they're located. It has the potential to reduce the education gap between areas and make sure that all pupils have access to this kind of innovative learning material."

Notes

5G Wales Unlocked has been made possible by funding from the Welsh Government's Tech Valleys Programme and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

About 5G Wales Unlocked

5G Wales Unlocked is an innovation project demonstrating the commercial value of improved connectivity in rural Wales to accelerate the deployment of 5G and digital services across the region.

The project is led by the Welsh Government and involving a consortium of partners comprised of BT, Cisco, Cardiff University, Jam Creative Studios, Monmouthshire CC, Blaenau Gwent CBC, UtterBerry and AppyWay. The project has received grant funding from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

For more information, please visit 5gwalesunlocked.co.uk or follow 5G Wales Unlocked on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

BT Group plc published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 18:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BT GROUP PLC
01:44pBT : leads on rural 5G trial in Wales
PU
06:33aBT : EE and BT unveil new sports and performing arts experiences based on 5..
PU
05:25aAlphabet's Google Chosen by BT Group to Provide Cloud Products
MT
04:33aBT : selects Google Cloud as strategic partner for group-wide data and A..
PU
03/09Huawei UK's British board members resign over Russia-Ukraine stance
RE
03/08BT : How we're bringing connectivity to more of Britain for our emergency s..
PU
03/07BT : partners with local authorities to boost mobile coverage in UK town..
PU
03/02Credit Suisse Downgrades BT To Neutral From Outperform, Keeps PT
MT
02/25Italian Court Clears Former BT Italy COO Of False Accounting
MT
02/25Appeal court acquits former BT Italy exec on false accounting charge
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BT GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 20 897 M 27 536 M 27 536 M
Net income 2022 1 396 M 1 839 M 1 839 M
Net Debt 2022 18 213 M 24 000 M 24 000 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,9x
Yield 2022 4,40%
Capitalization 16 979 M 22 374 M 22 374 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,68x
EV / Sales 2023 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 99 700
Free-Float -
Chart BT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
BT Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BT GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 171,05 GBX
Average target price 214,66 GBX
Spread / Average Target 25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philip Eric Rene Jansen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Jonathan Lowth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Ulrica Fearn Group Finance Director
Adam Alexander Crozier Chairman
Howard Watson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BT GROUP PLC0.88%22 374
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.48%222 820
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED8.97%139 334
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION7.08%103 175
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-15.42%96 346
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-1.44%88 499