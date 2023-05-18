Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  BT Group plc
  News
  Summary
    BT.A   GB0030913577

BT GROUP PLC

(BT.A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:11:04 2023-05-18 am EDT
135.40 GBX   -8.58%
03:10aRoyal Mail parent suffers loss; Burberry sees growth
AN
02:56aRoyal Mail parent suffers loss; Burberry sees growth
AN
02:42aBT Group Sees Fiscal Year 2024 Growth in Earnings, Revenue
DJ
BT meets expectations with 5% rise in full-year earnings

05/18/2023 | 02:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of British Telecom (BT) is displayed outside a store in London

LONDON (Reuters) - BT Group, Britain's biggest broadband and mobile provider, met market expectations with a 5% rise in full-year adjusted core earnings of 7.9 billion pounds ($10 billion) after growth in networks and consumer offset a decline in enterprise.

The group said on Thursday it expected to grow both revenue and core earnings on a pro forma basis this year.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by James Davey)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on BT GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 20 520 M 25 603 M 25 603 M
Net income 2023 1 677 M 2 092 M 2 092 M
Net Debt 2023 18 837 M 23 504 M 23 504 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,82x
Yield 2023 5,23%
Capitalization 14 570 M 18 180 M 18 180 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,63x
EV / Sales 2024 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 98 400
Free-Float 69,5%
Technical analysis trends BT GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 148,10 GBX
Average target price 195,37 GBX
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philip Eric Rene Jansen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Jonathan Lowth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Adam Alexander Crozier Chairman
Howard Watson Chief Technology Officer
Chris Bilton Director-Research & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BT GROUP PLC32.17%18 180
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED24.35%175 643
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-8.50%152 100
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG17.15%117 548
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION10.77%103 330
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED32.57%72 124
