Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  BT Group plc    BT.A   GB0030913577

BT GROUP PLC

(BT.A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BT : Hyperbat accelerates industry 4.0 with world first 5G virtual 3D engin..

04/13/2021 | 04:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hyperbat, one of the UK's largest independent vehicle battery manufacturers based at Unipart Manufacturing in Coventry, is using the latest 5G enabled technology to significantly speed up the manufacturing process for hybrid and electric vehicle production in the UK.

Partnering withBT, EricssonandNVIDIA, Hyperbat is set to benefit from a world first 5G Virtual Reality (VR) 'digital twin' solution which allows remote teams in different parts of the country to connect, collaborate and interact using a virtual 3D engineering model. By enabling dispersed teams across design, engineering and manufacturing to collaborate more efficiently, the technology is set to accelerate the pace of innovation within the UK manufacturing sector.

Hyperbat alongside its partners -BT,Ericsson,Qualcomm Technologies,NVIDIA,Masters of PieandThe Grid Factory- unveiled details of the solution at the NVIDIAGPUTechnologyConference(GTC)demonstrating how it will reduce product cycle time between design, engineering and manufacturing teams based in Coventry and Oxfordshire.

The solution offers a world first untethered 5G native experience that will allow design and engineering teams to walk around and interact with a 3D lifesize model in real time through a single self-contained device, and without the constraints of a physical connection. Hyperbat colleagues in different locations will be able to work with a 1:1 product scale hologram of the design in-situ on the factory floor, review designs in real time, and manage workflows much more effectively.

The solution comprising high bandwidth and low latency 5G connectivity, integrated by Ericsson's D-15 Lab in Santa Clara, California, will enable Hyperbat to deliver engineering projects at scale. This will empower teams to improve build efficiency within its manufacturing processes, whilst removing current complexities between product management systems, supply chain and factory operations.

The 5G VR digital twin solution willbe deployed by BT and Ericsson on a 5G mobile private network, using the world's first 5G-enabled VR headset powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ XR2 Platform. TheVR headset will run on the Masters of Pie Radical platform, enabling Hyperbat to use cloud-based virtual reality within computer-aided design (CAD) software. Using high performance edge compute, the solution also includes cutting-edge hardware and software from NVIDIA to seamlessly integrate into existing factory floor operations. Qualcomm's VR headset incorporates split rendering where all the perception-based data is held locally on the device, but the computing is handled in the cloud and streamed by the NVIDIA CloudXR and solutions. This helps to achieve a seamless, high fidelity VR experience that produces a real-life experience for the manufacturing teams.

Hosein Torabmostaedi, Digital and Innovation Manager said: ''Hyperbat is honoured to be working with such an incredible consortium of partners to pioneer a solution that lays the foundations for smart factory architecture and efficient, flexible and collaborative manufacturing. The solution mainly targeted at collaborative mobile workforce with the use of 5G native headsets and seamless integration of design and manufacturing systems with the digital twin technologies. Hyperbat also to extend the solution to the use of 5G connectivity for machines to enable configurable and flexible production lines. The solutions will be demonstrated and trialed at Hyperbat's facility in Coventry, United Kingdom.'

Jeremy Spencer, 5G Innovation Senior Manager, BT's Enterprise unit said:'This world-first 5G digital twin solution is a powerful reminder that 5G connectivity and Edge Compute is very much here now, delivering real business benefits for our customers. 5G connectivity, when combined with the latest emerging tech can produce incredible efficiency gains which will be so important in boosting the UK manufacturing sector as it recovers from COVID. It will also bring a welcome boost to many other industries where collaboration is required. We're thrilled to be working with Hyperbat and such a strong network of partners to bring this innovation to life, made possible by combining our collective strengths across a range of technologies.''5G will have a transformative impact in the industries and technologies of the future and this collaboration with BT, Hyperbat and other eco-system partners is another demonstration of how low latency, edge compute and wireless networking will be critical to digitalisation within the enterprise sector. By delivering operational efficiencies through 5G technology, we are laying a foundation that can help to drive innovation in manufacturing, boost the economy and position the UK as a leading 5G nation,' saidBjörn Odenhammar, CTO, Networks & Managed Services, Ericsson UK & Ireland

'Bringing remote teams together in VR to collaborate and refine manufacturing processes will produce great efficiencies and innovations,' said David Weinstein, director of virtual reality and augmented reality at NVIDIA. 'This 5G VR digital-twin solution -- powered with NVIDIA RTX technology, CloudXR, and NVIDIA RTX Virtual Workstation software -- will enable real-time immersion for teams both on the factory floor and remotely.'

The Hyperbat solution is near completion with results of the collaboration expected in early summer.

Disclaimer

BT Group plc published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 08:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BT GROUP PLC
04:29aBT  : Hyperbat accelerates industry 4.0 with world first 5G virtual 3D engin..
PU
04/07BT  : Expanding our 5G network across the UK as lockdown starts to lift
PU
04/06LIBERTY GLOBAL  : Virgin Media's chief to become CEO of merged company after tie..
RE
04/01BT  : Bank Of America Upgrades BT Group To Buy From Neutral, Ups PT
MT
04/01BT  : Weaving a new Digital fabric for BT and our customers
PU
04/01BT  : Enjoy and BT extend partnership for personalised at home retail experi..
PU
04/01PRESS RELEASE  : AURELIUS acquires AutoRestore Limited from Belron International
DJ
03/31BT  : Completes first phase of newcastle office refurbishment
PU
03/30DATA : 30 of FTSE 100 Companies Commit to Net Zero Emissions by 2050
MT
03/29BT  : Morgan Stanley Upgrades BT Group To Overweight From Equal-Weight, Ups PT
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 21 366 M 29 372 M 29 372 M
Net income 2021 1 520 M 2 090 M 2 090 M
Net Debt 2021 17 131 M 23 549 M 23 549 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 14 966 M 20 573 M 20 573 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,50x
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 105 300
Free-Float 85,9%
Chart BT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
BT Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BT GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 171,86 GBX
Last Close Price 152,05 GBX
Spread / Highest target 90,7%
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Philip Eric Rene Jansen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Jonathan Lowth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Jan Petrus du Plessis Chairman
Howard Watson Chief Technology & Information Officer
Iain C. Conn Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BT GROUP PLC14.97%20 573
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-2.14%237 902
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED13.46%132 099
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-6.39%121 041
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION8.16%94 729
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG9.01%92 123
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ