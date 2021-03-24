Log in
BT Group plc    BT.A   GB0030913577

BT GROUP PLC

(BT.A)
  Report
03/24 05:35:32 am
146.7 GBX   -1.51%
05:05aBT  : Proposes Bonus for Frontline Workers
DJ
03/18Britain's BT to build fibre 'like fury' after regulator's greenlight
RE
03/18BT  : mobile business, EE, wins 80MHz of 5G spectrum
PU
BT : Proposes Bonus for Frontline Workers

03/24/2021 | 05:05am EDT
By Adria Calatayud

BT Group PLC said Wednesday that it plans to offer frontline workers a special bonus of 1,500 pounds ($2,063), equivalent to about 5% of the average salary, to recognize their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.K. telecommunications group said it plans to pay GBP1,000 in cash immediately and GBP500 in shares after three years. The company said the proposal is being made despite BT freezing pay across the company and unresolved discussions with trade unions over its transformation plans.

The Communication Workers Union criticized that BT announced the bonus while it plans "thousands of proposed compulsory redundancies," "hundreds of site closures" and "no consolidated pay offer."

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-21 0504ET

