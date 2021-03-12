BT : Won't Send Delegates to Mobile World Congress

By Adria Calatayud

BARCELONA--U.K. telecommunications company BT Group PLC said Friday that it won't send delegates to this year's Mobile World Congress, joining Facebook Inc., Ericsson AB and others in pulling out of the event.

BT said it will be active in the virtual elements of the congress, organized by industry association GSMA Ltd. and due to take place in Barcelona between June 28 and July 1.

"After careful consideration, BT has decided that we will play an active role in the virtual elements of GSMA Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2021, but will not send delegates to the event in person this year," a BT spokesperson said.

Earlier this week, Facebook, Ericsson and Sony Corp. said they wouldn't attend the event in person due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic, while other companies reportedly pulled out.

GSMA, which this week outlined its health-and-safety plan for the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, said it developed a virtual event platform with both in-person and virtual options for participation.

The show was canceled last year amid coronavirus concerns after many participants withdrew.

