BT Group plc    BT.A   GB0030913577

BT GROUP PLC

(BT.A)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/05 11:35:24 am
141.45 GBX   +4.93%
BT  : denies any CEO rift behind chairman's retirement
RE
03/05MARKET CHATTER : BT CEO Said to Be Behind Chairman's Recent Retirement
MT
03/05BT GROUP  : Gets a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
BT : denies any CEO rift behind chairman's retirement

03/06/2021 | 06:41am EST
Company's logo is displayed at British Telecom (BT) headquarters in London

LONDON (Reuters) - BT denied any "misalignment" between board and management on Saturday after Sky News said that CEO Philip Jansen had indicated he might resign unless it replaced its chairman.

The British broadband and mobile telecoms operator said on Monday that Jan du Plessis, who was appointed chairman in November 2017, had informed the board of his intention to retire once a successor has been appointed.

"The chairman throughout his tenure has demonstrated strong leadership ... been extremely supportive of management and any suggestion that he has impeded the transformation of BT is without foundation," BT said in a statement on Saturday.

"There has been no misalignment between the board and executive management over the company's strategy," BT added

On Friday Sky News reported that Jansen, who joined BT as CEO in 2019, had told fellow directors he was frustrated with the speed at which it was taking key strategic decisions.

Jansen indicated that he was prepared to resign unless a new chairman who could accelerate the pace of change was appointed, Sky News said, citing several people close to the company.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 21 379 M 29 579 M 29 579 M
Net income 2021 1 504 M 2 081 M 2 081 M
Net Debt 2021 17 386 M 24 055 M 24 055 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,30x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13 922 M 19 217 M 19 262 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,46x
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 105 300
Free-Float 85,9%
Chart BT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
BT Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BT GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 165,45 GBX
Last Close Price 141,45 GBX
Spread / Highest target 106%
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Philip Eric Rene Jansen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Jonathan Lowth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Jan Petrus du Plessis Chairman
Howard Watson Chief Technology & Information Officer
Iain C. Conn Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BT GROUP PLC1.93%19 217
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-6.72%231 736
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-8.15%120 894
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION4.38%92 399
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.30%84 765
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY8.11%61 006
