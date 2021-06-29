BT : launches low-cost fibre package, Home Essentials, as new research r..

Majority (56%) of Brits feel more vulnerable compared to the start of the pandemic, with nearly one in three (30%) needing additional financial support

Over half (55%) of people from lower-income homes¹ say home connectivity is more important than ever to manage finances (79%), learn new skills (69%) and help improve job prospects (29%)

BT has launched Home Essentials to help 4.6 million low income families with half-price fibre broadband and calls

BT's 12,000 customer service colleagues to receive bespoke training to better support customers who need extra help, and a range of support services are also available in new Here for You section of BT.com ( www.bt.com/help/here-for-you )

BT's industry leading social tariff, Home Essentials is now available for customers to buy online at www.bt.com/home-essentials. Exclusive to those on Universal Credit and a range of other means-tested benefits2, the package offers fibre broadband and calls for £15 a month, saving customers £2403 a year compared to an equivalent package.

To mark the launch, BT has conducted new research to highlight the importance of connectivity. Over half (55%) of respondents from low income homes say connectivity is more important than ever post pandemic, to manage finances (79%), learn new skills online (69%) and access online health services (50%). Nearly three quarters (74%) of all British adults say they would struggle to improve their financial situation or job prospects without a home connection.

The research reveals that almost three in five (56%) feel more vulnerable compared to the start of the pandemic in at least one of the following areas: mental health (35%), physical health (35%), financial circumstances (30%) and employment prospects (27%).

In response to the growing number of people who have found their life circumstances change over the past 18 months, BT is providing all of its 12,000 customer service colleagues with extra training to better identify those who require assistance and help keep them connected, as part of its Here For You campaign (www.bt.com/help/here-for-you).

Here for You brings together BT's wide range of products and services for those who need extra help in one easy-to-navigate place, and includes a series of videos that seek to explain the support BT offers. Here For You also includes information about the latest accessibility options and priority services for customers with long-term illnesses or disabilities, advice for dealing with scams and the newly launched Home Essentials social tariff.

Over one in five (22%) respondents - equivalent to over 12 million people - say unexpected life changes during the pandemic means they now need additional support. However, the research also shows that less than half (46%) are comfortable sharing their problems with others, with almost two thirds (63%) citing embarrassment as the main barrier to open discussion.

This mindset could be impacting the support that some customers receive, as nearly half (45%) of all respondents are unlikely to tell their mobile or broadband provider they may be struggling and need help managing their account. However, 4 in 10 (39%) adults did also say they would feel more comfortable asking for help from their supplier if they knew that specific support was in place.

Honey Langcaster-James, Social and Behavioural Psychologist, said,'Clearly, the pandemic has led to millions of people feeling more vulnerable - perhaps as a result of losing a loved one, or more commonly the stress and anxiety of financial insecurity. However, BT's research also suggests that there is a perceived stigma that stops people from asking for help, which is where specific training for BT's colleagues can be so valuable.

'People often feel under pressure to try to struggle on by themselves without seeking help. This is usually because of worries about what others might think and a general misconception that people are weak if they ask for support. Connectivity has become so essential, it's important that service providers do more to acknowledge the specific needs of all their customers. The steps BT is taking are really important in order to encourage more people to ask for the support they really need.'

Marc Allera, CEO of BT's Consumer Division, said,'BT's purpose of Connecting for Good is at the heart of all we do, and a huge part of that is going above and beyond to support people who need it most. That's why we're launching BT Home Essentials, our low-cost fibre package that will now include all customers on Universal Credit, to provide a potential 4.6 million families across the UK with half-price fibre broadband and calls.

'BT Home Essentials will be available at half the price of our standard fibre package because fast, reliable connectivity to access vital online services - and keep in touch with loved ones - is more important than ever. It is a big step towards creating the connected, digitally inclusive UK we all want to see.

'We're also working hard to train all 12,000 of our contact centre colleagues so they can better support customers who might need a little more help. With one in five people telling us the pandemic has left them needing more support, our role is more important than ever. Through our 31 contact centres and nearly 600 stores up and down the country, we aim to provide the UK's most personal, local service.'

Digital Infrastructure Minister Matt Warman said: 'In today's digital world, everyone should be able to access fast, relia ble and affordable internet, so I'm thrilled that BT is the latest provider to launch new deals for low income households.

'We have been workingwith internet providers to offer affordable broadband tariffs for those struggling with bills to helpthe UK build back fairer from the pandemic. I hope to see others taking similar action soon.'

For more information visitwww.bt.com/help/here-for-you .

Research based on nationally representative sample of c.2,000 GB adults - April 2021.

1 Based on a separate online survey among mobile and broadband owners whose household receive a benefit or tax credit. Research conducted in March 2021 among 904 respondents 2 BT Home Essentials is only for eligible customers which includes those on Universal Credit and people receiving the Guarantee Credit element of Pension Credit, Jobseeker's Allowance, Income Support, and Employment and Support Allowance. 3 Based on standard pricing for BT's equivalent broadband (Fibre Essential) and call plan packages on offer on 30 June 2021 for £27.99, with £7 for calls versus £15 for BT Home Essentials

About BT Here For You Online Hub

Here For You features detailed information on BT services designed to support customers who may need extra help with: financial hardship, mental health conditions, critical illness, hearing and communication needs, and visual and physical impairments. Customers will also find details information on third party account management options and Power of Attorney.

The help and tips section features everything from guides to dealing with scams, along with more information on Home Essentials. There are also links to BT Skills for Tomorrow, including free courses to help people feel more confident and develop their digital skills, support groups and charities such as Step Change Debt Charity and Good Things Foundation.

For more information visitwww.bt.com/help/here-for-you .

About Home Essentials

BT Home Essentials is an industry leading social tariff for eligible customers with average download speeds of 36 Mbps and 700 mins of calls for £15 a month - saving customers £240 a year compared to an equivalent package.Alternatively, eligible customers can also opt for average speeds of 67 Mbps and unlimited calls for £20 per month.

Available exclusively to those on Universal Credit and a range of other means-tested benefits, BT Home Essentials meets the demands of the modern home and provides futureproof fibre connectivity at a time when online resources have never been more important.

Customers can sign up to BT Home Essentials and find out more information (www.bt.com/home-essentials).