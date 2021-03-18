Log in
BT GROUP PLC

BT : mobile business, EE, wins 80MHz of 5G spectrum

03/18/2021
Spectrum won at £452m prior to assignment round

Following the principal stage of Ofcom's 5G auction, EE has secured new 700MHz and 3.6-3.8 GHz spectrum.

Marc Allera, CEO Consumer said: 'EE has secured vital new spectrum in this auction which, when rolled out into the network, will allow us to grow our position as the UK's number one 5G network. EE was first to launch 4G and 5G, and this auction outcome is great news for our network, our customers and BT.'

Low band 700MHz spectrum is widely seen as crucial for reach and indoor coverage, providing a wider and better customer experience. Mid-range 3.6GHz spectrum will help deliver greater capacity and speed, both vital elements for the growing use cases associated with 5G technologies.

The Spectrum Auction now moves to a second stage, to work out where the acquired spectrum will be assigned within the band. The full commercial terms will only be finalised at the end of this assignment stage of the auction.

Full details of the spectrum EE has won are shown in the table below:

Spectrum on offer EE secured As a % of
spectrum on offer 		Price
aid per lot 		Cost to
EE Limited
60MHz of 700MHz spectrum band
in six lots of 2x5MHz FDD1		 2 lots of 2x5MHz
(2 x 10MHz) 		33% £140m £280m
20MHz of 700MHz spectrum band
in four lots of 5MHz SDL2 (downlink only) 		4 lots of 5MHz 100% £1m £4m
120MHz of spectrum in the 3.6-
3.8GHz band in 24 lots of 5MHz 		8 lots of 5MHz
(40Mhz total) 		33% £21m £168m
Total £452m

1FDD - Frequency division duplex
2SDL - Supplemental downlink

Disclaimer

BT Group plc published this content on 17 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 10:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 21 375 M 29 835 M 29 835 M
Net income 2021 1 505 M 2 101 M 2 101 M
Net Debt 2021 17 331 M 24 191 M 24 191 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15 010 M 20 820 M 20 951 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,51x
EV / Sales 2022 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 105 300
Free-Float 85,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 165,72 GBX
Last Close Price 152,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 90,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Philip Eric Rene Jansen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Jonathan Lowth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Jan Petrus du Plessis Chairman
Howard Watson Chief Technology & Information Officer
Iain C. Conn Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BT GROUP PLC15.31%18 944
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.29%230 247
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-2.98%121 082
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION9.96%94 533
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG11.17%94 105
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY9.43%62 726
