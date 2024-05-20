BT: preparing customers for digital migration

BT Group announces a revised timetable for transferring all customers from the analog telephone network to digital fixed lines, with measures in place to protect vulnerable customers.



The Consumer Division has resumed the migration of inactive customers with broadband connections to Digital Voice, after a pause to adopt a government protection charter.



All customers will be invited to upgrade to fiber by the end of 2026. BT Business is encouraging its customers to prepare for this change.



The aim is for all customers to migrate to digital by the end of January 2027.



