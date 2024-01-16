(Alliance News) - BT Group PLC subsidiary Plusnet has been hit by a "mass outage", the broadband provider has said.

The wifi and mobile network company said on X, formerly Twitter, that it was investigating a "major service outage" after users said their internet had stopped working.

It tweeted on Monday: "We've been made aware of a mass outage that's currently being investigated as a priority.

"We don't have an estimated fix time but are working hard to get this resolved quickly for you."

In a statement later a spokesperson said: "Some of our customers are unable to use their broadband connection.

"We are working to get them back online as soon as possible. We're very sorry for any inconvenience caused."

