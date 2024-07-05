BT: successfully aggregates 5G frequency bands with Nokia
Using a device equipped with Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF system, this breakthrough will significantly increase data rates in areas of high demand, the press release notes.
Scheduled for launch later this year, EE's 5G SA network will also benefit from a sixth low-frequency carrier for improved coverage, including indoors.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction