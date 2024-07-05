BT: successfully aggregates 5G frequency bands with Nokia

Nokia and BT Group have announced that they have successfully aggregated 5G Standalone (SA) spectrum using 5CC carrier aggregation (enabling the simultaneous use of five separate frequency bands to transmit data in a wireless network) making BT Group 'the first European operator to achieve this'.



Using a device equipped with Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF system, this breakthrough will significantly increase data rates in areas of high demand, the press release notes.



Scheduled for launch later this year, EE's 5G SA network will also benefit from a sixth low-frequency carrier for improved coverage, including indoors.



