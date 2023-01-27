Advanced search
    BT.A   GB0030913577

BT GROUP PLC

(BT.A)
BT to take on 400 apprentices and graduates in September
AN
01/26UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
01/26UK broadband firms urged to axe mid-contract exit fees as prices rise
AN
BT to take on 400 apprentices and graduates in September

01/27/2023 | 12:56am EST
(Alliance News) - BT Group PLC is to recruit more than 400 apprentices and graduates later this year, the FTSE 100-listed telecoms firm has announced.

The September intake will include positions in engineering, customer service, applied research, and cyber-security to support the UK's fast-growing digital sectors and the company's plans to build and extend its 5G network around the UK.

The new roles are spread across a number of locations including Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff, Ipswich, Leeds, London and Manchester.

BT Group is one of the UK's largest private sector apprenticeship employers and has recruited more than 2,600 apprentices and graduates over the past four years, with around 4,000 employees working towards their qualifications at any given time.

Chief Human Resources Officer Athalie Williams said: "As one of the largest private sector employers of apprentices and graduates in the UK, we continue to recruit and attract brilliant people into our business and we offer unparalleled development opportunities to those who join us.

"Despite the current economic backdrop, we're building a future pipeline of talent to help drive growth across our business, deliver great outcomes for all of our customers, and to underpin economic growth in the UK."

source: PA

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

