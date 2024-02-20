BT: uses Amazon CodeWhisperer coding service

BT reports that its digital unit has deployed Amazon CodeWhisperer, an artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted coding service developed by Amazon Web Services (AWS), to provide coding assistance to its software engineers.



Amazon CodeWhisperer has the ability to provide real-time AI-based code suggestions (from code snippets to full functions) across multiple integrated development environments (IDEs).



Helping developers code more responsibly and securely, Amazon CodeWhisperer filters out code suggestions that could be considered biased or unfair, and can flag code suggestions.



BT Group claims that Amazon CodeWhisperer helps it improve productivity by providing its software engineers with a sophisticated coding assistant, automating time-consuming and often repetitive tasks.



The solution already provides 15-20 code suggestions per active user per day for BT Group, with a 37% acceptance rate by its software engineers using the platform.



