Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BT Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BT.A   GB0030913577

BT GROUP PLC

(BT.A)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/13 11:35:24 am
174.85 GBX   -2.04%
02:23aPatrick Drahi Rules Out Offer for BT Group After Raising Stake to 18%
MT
02:11aDrahi ups stake in Britain's BT to 18%
RE
02:10aPATRICK DRAHI : Patrick Drahi ups stake in Britain's BT to 18%
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Drahi ups stake in Britain's BT to 18%

12/14/2021 | 02:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Franco-Israeli telecoms entrepreneur Patrick Drahi said on Tuesday he had increased his stake in Britain's BT to 18%, but added that he did not intend to launch a takeover.

Drahi, BT's biggest shareholder, said he had engaged constructively with the board and management of BT and looked forward to continuing that dialogue.

"We continue to hold them in high regard and remain fully supportive of their strategy, principally to play the pivotal role in delivering the expansion of access to a full fibre broadband network; an investment programme which is so important to both BT and to the UK," he said in a statement.

Drahi, who has pursued debt-fuelled deals to snap up assets in France, the United States, Portugal and Israel, announced in June he had bought a 12.1% stake in BT, worth 2.2 billion pounds ($2.9 billion) at the time.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTICE USA, INC. -2.79% 14.65 Delayed Quote.-61.32%
BT GROUP PLC -2.04% 174.85 Delayed Quote.32.21%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC -1.34% 206.31 Delayed Quote.22.51%
All news about BT GROUP PLC
02:23aPatrick Drahi Rules Out Offer for BT Group After Raising Stake to 18%
MT
02:11aDrahi ups stake in Britain's BT to 18%
RE
02:10aPATRICK DRAHI : Patrick Drahi ups stake in Britain's BT to 18%
RE
12/13BT : announces 150 new jobs and second multi-million pound contact centr.. North Tyneside ..
PU
12/13BT CEO, UK Digital Secretary To Discuss Potential Takeover By Patrick Drahi
MT
12/10PATRICK DRAHI : Britain's BT awaits top investor Drahi's next move as takeover ban expires
RE
12/09OneWeb Eyes $3 Billion Investment To Move Manufacturing To Britain
MT
12/08BT : gifts free advertising to Nottingham based businesses as first Stre..
PU
12/08BT GROUP : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
12/05UK's Financial Reporting Council Adds Former BP Exec to Chair Shortlist
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BT GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 21 005 M 27 752 M 27 752 M
Net income 2022 1 451 M 1 917 M 1 917 M
Net Debt 2022 18 490 M 24 429 M 24 429 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,0x
Yield 2022 4,07%
Capitalization 17 328 M 22 924 M 22 894 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,71x
EV / Sales 2023 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 99 700
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart BT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
BT Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BT GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 174,85 GBX
Average target price 199,61 GBX
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philip Eric Rene Jansen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Jonathan Lowth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Ulrica Fearn Group Finance Director
Adam Alexander Crozier Chairman
Howard Watson Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BT GROUP PLC32.21%22 924
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-14.42%211 064
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED4.86%121 640
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-7.66%108 570
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION17.52%97 561
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG6.97%85 698