BT Group plc is a leading British telecommunications group. The activity is organized around three sectors: - telecommunication services: primarily fixed and mobile telephony, Internet access and TV broadcasting for individuals and companies and professionals (telecommunication operators, Internet service providers, etc.); - services: primarily network services, e-mail, conferencing, CRM, information and communication system outsourcing services; - network establishment: line leasing, providing network availability to communication service providers, supply of Ethernet services, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United Kingdom (87.8%), Europe/Middle East/Africa (6.7%), Americas (3.3%) and Asia/Pacific (2.2%).

Sector Integrated Telecommunications Services