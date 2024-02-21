($1 = 0.7925 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|107.4 GBX
|+0.56%
|+2.00%
|-13.51%
|10:04am
|BT Group to sell BT Tower to MCR Hotels for GBP275 million
|AN
|09:51am
|London's BT Tower to become hotel after 275 million stg sale
|RE
LONDON (Reuters) - London's iconic BT Tower is set to become a hotel after the owner BT Group said it had agreed to sell the 177-metre tower in the capital's West End to MCR Hotels for 275 million pounds ($347 million).
($1 = 0.7925 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)
|BT Group to sell BT Tower to MCR Hotels for GBP275 million
|AN
|London's BT Tower to become hotel after 275 million stg sale
|RE
|BT CEO Allison Kirkby buys GBP428,000 in shares
|AN
|Amazon: AI-assisted coding service adopted by BT
|CF
|BT: uses Amazon CodeWhisperer coding service
|CF
|Brussels open to telecoms mergers to support investment - FT
|AN
|European telecom stocks rally on merger optimism
|RE
|BT: successful tripartite trial of 5G SA
|CF
|FTSE 100 Ends Thursday Down After BOE Keeps Interest Rate Steady
|DJ
|London shares are slightly up before BoE decision
|BT Group: adjusted sales up 3% in Q3
|CF
|Shells begins USD3.5 billion buyback; eyes on BoE
|AN
|BT says on track for full year after third-quarter rise
|AN
|FTSE indexes follow Wall Street lower on Fed outlook; BoE in focus
|RE
|Shell profit falls; announces USD3.5 billion buyback
|AN
|BT Group's Fiscal Q3 Adjusted Revenue Rises
|MT
|BT says uptick in Q3 earnings puts it on track for the year
|RE
|EMEA Morning Briefing : Shares Set to Retreat Ahead of BOE Rate Decision, PMI Data
|DJ
|BT, Lloyds Chiefs to Join UK Prime Minister's Business Council
|MT
|BT Group Selected Optiva for Next-Generation Application Server Upgrade
|MT
|Optiva Brief: BT Group Selected Optiva for Next-Generation Application Server Upgrade to Build and Deploy Innovative New Services
|MT
|London Stocks Flat as Inflation Expectations Fall Ahead of BoE Rate Move
|MT
|BT in court to face $1.65 billion customer overcharging claim
|RE
|BT adds Deutsche Telekom COO Raphael Kubler to board as representative
|AN
|BT Group plc Announces Board Changes
|CI
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-13.51%
|13 180 M $
|+4.71%
|191 B $
|+7.43%
|170 B $
|+1.95%
|120 B $
|+5.63%
|102 B $
|+13.10%
|72 440 M $
|+0.06%
|57 500 M $
|+5.94%
|56 882 M $
|-2.95%
|45 126 M $
|-24.07%
|42 860 M $