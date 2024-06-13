BT Group PLC - London-based telecommunications provider - Grupo Financiero Inbursa SAB de CV, the Mexico City-based investment vehicle of multi-billionaire Carlos Slim has bought a 3.2% stake in BT, crossing that ownership threshold on Thursday last week, according to a stock exchange disclosure on Wednesday. Among his many business interests, Slim is chair of America Movil, which has telecommunications operations throughout Latin America.

Separately on Thursday, BT announces tender offers for its EUR650.0 million in 0.50% debt notes due September 12, 2025 and EUR1.30 billion in 1.75% notes due March 10, 2026.

Current stock price: 133.05 pence, up 2.8% in London on Thursday morning

12-month change: down 5.4%

