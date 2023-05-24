Ofcom Decides Not to Stop BT's New Full-Fiber Broadband Pricing Scheme

By Joe Hoppe

The U.K.'s Office of Communications said Wednesday that it has decided not to prevent BT Group's Openreach pricing offer for full-fiber broadband, as it doesn't consider it to be anti-competitive.

The regulator said its decision on the new wholesale Equinox 2 pricing offer for internet service providers takes into account a range of evidence, including responses to its public consultation.

It said it took into account the effects on citizens and consumers, finding it was consistent in promoting investment, that the terms don't create a potential barrier to using alternate networks, and that internet service providers are likely to benefit from network-based competition, among other factors.

Openreach has informed Ofcom in response to concerns raised that it plans to make certain commitments regarding future conduct, including not having any current plans to change Equinox 2 rental prices and no intention to initiate further changes until at least March 2026.

Ofcom's overriding objective is to bring better broadband to people across the U.K., by promoting competitive investment in high-speed networks and making sure there's a level playing field for all companies, an Ofcom spokesperson said.

"With this in mind, and based on the evidence available to us, we don't consider Openreach's new pricing discounts to be anti-competitive," the spokesperson said.

