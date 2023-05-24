Advanced search
    BT.A   GB0030913577

BT GROUP PLC

(BT.A)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:09:01 2023-05-24 am EDT
148.63 GBX   +0.08%
03:00aOfcom Decides Not to Stop BT's New Full-Fiber Broadband Pricing Scheme
DJ
02:01aBritain allows BT to offer wholesale fibre broadband discounts
RE
05/23FTSE 100 Closes Tuesday Down 0.1% as US Debt-Ceiling Talks Stall
DJ
Ofcom Decides Not to Stop BT's New Full-Fiber Broadband Pricing Scheme

05/24/2023 | 03:00am EDT
By Joe Hoppe


The U.K.'s Office of Communications said Wednesday that it has decided not to prevent BT Group's Openreach pricing offer for full-fiber broadband, as it doesn't consider it to be anti-competitive.

The regulator said its decision on the new wholesale Equinox 2 pricing offer for internet service providers takes into account a range of evidence, including responses to its public consultation.

It said it took into account the effects on citizens and consumers, finding it was consistent in promoting investment, that the terms don't create a potential barrier to using alternate networks, and that internet service providers are likely to benefit from network-based competition, among other factors.

Openreach has informed Ofcom in response to concerns raised that it plans to make certain commitments regarding future conduct, including not having any current plans to change Equinox 2 rental prices and no intention to initiate further changes until at least March 2026.

Ofcom's overriding objective is to bring better broadband to people across the U.K., by promoting competitive investment in high-speed networks and making sure there's a level playing field for all companies, an Ofcom spokesperson said.

"With this in mind, and based on the evidence available to us, we don't consider Openreach's new pricing discounts to be anti-competitive," the spokesperson said.


Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-24-23 0259ET

Financials
Sales 2023 20 520 M 25 489 M 25 489 M
Net income 2023 1 677 M 2 083 M 2 083 M
Net Debt 2023 18 837 M 23 399 M 23 399 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,84x
Yield 2023 5,21%
Capitalization 14 610 M 18 147 M 18 147 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,63x
EV / Sales 2024 1,66x
Nbr of Employees 98 400
Free-Float 69,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 148,50 GBX
Average target price 192,56 GBX
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philip Eric Rene Jansen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Jonathan Lowth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Adam Alexander Crozier Chairman
Howard Watson Chief Technology Officer
Chris Bilton Director-Research & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BT GROUP PLC32.53%18 147
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED27.44%184 009
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-8.73%152 353
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG17.37%117 192
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION10.79%102 504
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED33.88%70 046
