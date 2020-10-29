Log in
Orange beats forecasts in third quarter, raises interim dividend

10/29/2020 | 03:02am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of French telecoms operator Orange is pictured in a retail store in Bordeaux

PARIS (Reuters) - Telecoms operator Orange posted on Thursday a 0.4% decline in its third-quarter core operating profit, but topped market expectations on continued proceeds from French peers that are co-financing its broadband fibre network.

The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation after leases (EBITDAaL) fell to 3.58 billion euros (3.25 billion pounds) over the July through September period, the Paris-based company said in a statement.

This slightly beat the average of 19 analyst estimates compiled by the company, which predicted a fall of 0.6%. Quarterly sales were up by 0.8% to 10.6 billion euros, also beating the consensus.

The COVID-triggered crisis slashed nearly 150 million euros from core operating profit in the third quarter, as Orange received fewer lucrative roaming fees from summer travellers.

"The summer quarters are very, very big quarters for roaming, since you have all the travellers ... especially for Orange where you have countries of destination in the South, such as France and Spain," Chief Financial Officer Ramon Fernandez said in a call with reporters.

He said the impact would be significantly less important in the fourth quarter.

European telecoms operators Telefonica and BT Group were also due to report their quarterly numbers on Thursday.

Orange confirmed its full-year targets, including an expected drop of around 1% in core profit. It will increase its interim dividend by 10 euro cents to 40 cents and pledged to return to a dividend of 0.70 euro per share for 2020.

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, Editing by Sarah White and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

By Mathieu Rosemain


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BT GROUP PLC -1.84% 101.3 Delayed Quote.-47.18%
ORANGE -1.31% 9.048 Real-time Quote.-31.04%
TELEFONICA S.A. -0.87% 2.969 Delayed Quote.-52.32%
Financials
Sales 2021 21 537 M 28 005 M 28 005 M
Net income 2021 1 440 M 1 873 M 1 873 M
Net Debt 2021 18 382 M 23 902 M 23 902 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,26x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 005 M 12 988 M 13 009 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,32x
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
Nbr of Employees 105 300
Free-Float 85,9%
Chart BT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
BT Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BT GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 153,71 GBX
Last Close Price 101,65 GBX
Spread / Highest target 189%
Spread / Average Target 51,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -59,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Philip Eric Rene Jansen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jan Petrus du Plessis Chairman
Simon Jonathan Lowth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Howard Watson Chief Technology & Information Officer
Iain C. Conn Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BT GROUP PLC-47.18%12 988
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC.-6.55%237 442
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.20.02%119 589
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-18.39%80 067
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-10.30%73 361
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY1.77%55 249
