TOP NEWS: BT combines Global and Enterprise units to single business

(Alliance News) - BT Group PLC on Friday said it will be combining its Global and Enterprise units into a single business-to-business unit called BT Business.

The London-based telecommunications company said the new unit will start reporting as a single unit from April 1, with the start of BT's financial year 2024.

BT said: "The combined unit will enhance value for all our B2B customers, strengthen our competitive position, and deliver material synergies." It will be led by Bas Burger, the current chief executive of BT's Global unit.

BT said the change will help create a simpler business, with just three customer facing units. These will be "consumer supporting UK consumers; BT Business supporting business and public sector customers; and Openreach delivering UK nationwide fixed access infrastructure."

It also is expected to drive "significant" and "rapid" gross annualised cost savings of "at least" GBP100 million by the end of 2025.

BT Chief Executive Officer Philip Jansen said: "Covid accelerated a shift in the market as people and businesses changed the way they worked, whilst macro-economic factors have disrupted supply chains and put pressure on businesses and the public sector globally. Despite this, we've made progress and our customer satisfaction scores have improved, in some cases to an all time high. "

BT shares were nearly unchanged at 114.37 pence each on Friday morning in London.

