  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BT Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BT.A   GB0030913577

BT GROUP PLC

(BT.A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:21 2022-12-16 am EST
113.90 GBX   -0.44%
03:56aTOP NEWS: BT combines Global and Enterprise units to single business
AN
03:07aFTSE 100 Poised to Rise Ahead of European, US PMI Data
DJ
02:54aLONDON BRIEFING: BT to combine units; Rio Tinto completes acquisition
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

TOP NEWS: BT combines Global and Enterprise units to single business

12/16/2022 | 03:56am EST
(Alliance News) - BT Group PLC on Friday said it will be combining its Global and Enterprise units into a single business-to-business unit called BT Business.

The London-based telecommunications company said the new unit will start reporting as a single unit from April 1, with the start of BT's financial year 2024.

BT said: "The combined unit will enhance value for all our B2B customers, strengthen our competitive position, and deliver material synergies." It will be led by Bas Burger, the current chief executive of BT's Global unit.

BT said the change will help create a simpler business, with just three customer facing units. These will be "consumer supporting UK consumers; BT Business supporting business and public sector customers; and Openreach delivering UK nationwide fixed access infrastructure."

It also is expected to drive "significant" and "rapid" gross annualised cost savings of "at least" GBP100 million by the end of 2025.

BT Chief Executive Officer Philip Jansen said: "Covid accelerated a shift in the market as people and businesses changed the way they worked, whilst macro-economic factors have disrupted supply chains and put pressure on businesses and the public sector globally. Despite this, we've made progress and our customer satisfaction scores have improved, in some cases to an all time high. "

BT shares were nearly unchanged at 114.37 pence each on Friday morning in London.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 20 699 M 25 295 M 25 295 M
Net income 2023 1 813 M 2 215 M 2 215 M
Net Debt 2023 18 339 M 22 410 M 22 410 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,35x
Yield 2023 6,81%
Capitalization 11 253 M 13 751 M 13 751 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,43x
EV / Sales 2024 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 98 400
Free-Float 69,5%
Chart BT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
BT Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BT GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 114,40 GBX
Average target price 190,83 GBX
Spread / Average Target 66,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philip Eric Rene Jansen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Jonathan Lowth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Adam Alexander Crozier Chairman
Howard Watson Chief Technology Officer
Chris Bilton Director-Research & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BT GROUP PLC-32.53%13 751
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-27.93%157 283
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.83%141 287
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG15.94%101 537
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION19.33%96 188
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED25.00%54 390