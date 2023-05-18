Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BT Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BT.A   GB0030913577

BT GROUP PLC

(BT.A)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:13:38 2023-05-18 am EDT
139.20 GBX   -6.01%
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll News
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

UK equities rise on upbeat global mood, BT Group tumbles on weak cash flow

05/18/2023 | 04:46am EDT
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* easyJet up after H1 loss in line with expectations

* Premier Foods rises after raising dividend

* China's Geely to invest in Aston Martin, shares surge

* FTSE 100 up 0.6%, FTSE 250 adds 0.4%

May 18 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 climbed on Thursday, tracking optimism in global markets amid encouraging signs on the U.S. debt ceiling discussions, while BT Group tumbled after the broadband operator reported weaker-than-expected cash flows.

BT Group Plc dropped 8.9% to a three-month low as the company reported annual cash flows for the year at the lower end of expectations, and said it expects to cut up to 55,000 jobs by 2030 as it completes its fibre roll-out and adapts to new technologies such as AI.

"It seems that after the COVID rebound, telecoms have not had enough to sell as a more interesting story," said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG Group.

"There's clearly a lack of real strategy and it's not enough to just say we're going to cut costs. The question is what comes next."

Vodafone Group Plc earlier this week said it would cut 11,000 jobs globally over three years after it warned that a poor performance in its biggest market Germany would hit cash flow.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.6%, reflecting an upbeat mood in global markets on hopes that Washington is edging closer to a deal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling and avert a default.

The midcap FTSE 250 added 0.4%, with Aston Martin jumping 10.5% after luxury carmaker said Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd would invest about 234 million pounds ($295.33 million).

UK's FTSE indexes have been trading in a tight range since late April as a mixed bag of corporate earnings and global angst over a possible U.S. debt default have weighed on sentiment.

Among other movers, luxury group Burberry Group Plc fell 6.2% as continued weakness in the United States overshadowed a stronger-than-expected fourth quarter sales driven by a rebound in China.

Premier Foods Plc climbed 5.7% after the maker of Mr Kipling cakes posted a strong annual profit and raised its dividend payout.

EasyJet Plc rose 1% after the airline posted a first-half loss in line with its guidance. (Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Varun H K)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC 14.19% 263.2 Delayed Quote.50.08%
BT GROUP PLC -7.06% 137.65 Delayed Quote.32.17%
BURBERRY GROUP PLC -5.67% 2383 Delayed Quote.24.14%
CHINA OCEANWIDE HOLDINGS LIMITED 5.88% 0.018 Delayed Quote.-29.17%
EASYJET PLC 0.80% 524.564 Delayed Quote.60.32%
FTSE 100 0.65% 7772.55 Delayed Quote.3.64%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.53% 19320.09 Delayed Quote.1.92%
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED -0.11% 9.46 Delayed Quote.-16.93%
IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC 0.93% 705.5 Delayed Quote.-10.81%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) -0.65% 1149.99 Real-time Quote.8.22%
PREMIER FOODS PLC 4.63% 135.652 Delayed Quote.19.34%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.53% 1573.18 Real-time Quote.3.41%
VODAFONE GROUP PLC 0.44% 82.7 Delayed Quote.-2.26%
Financials
Sales 2023 20 520 M 25 603 M 25 603 M
Net income 2023 1 677 M 2 092 M 2 092 M
Net Debt 2023 18 837 M 23 504 M 23 504 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,82x
Yield 2023 5,23%
Capitalization 14 570 M 18 180 M 18 180 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,63x
EV / Sales 2024 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 98 400
Free-Float 69,5%
Chart BT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
BT Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BT GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 148,10 GBX
Average target price 195,37 GBX
Spread / Average Target 31,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Philip Eric Rene Jansen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Jonathan Lowth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Adam Alexander Crozier Chairman
Howard Watson Chief Technology Officer
Chris Bilton Director-Research & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BT GROUP PLC32.17%18 180
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED24.35%175 643
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-8.50%152 100
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG17.15%117 548
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION10.77%103 330
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED32.57%72 124
