UK equities rise on upbeat global mood, BT Group tumbles on weak cash flow

May 18 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 climbed on Thursday,
tracking optimism in global markets amid encouraging signs on
the U.S. debt ceiling discussions, while BT Group tumbled after
the broadband operator reported weaker-than-expected cash flows.
BT Group Plc dropped 8.9% to a three-month low as the
company reported annual cash flows for the year at the lower end
of expectations, and said it expects to cut up to 55,000 jobs by
2030 as it completes its fibre roll-out and adapts to new
technologies such as AI.
"It seems that after the COVID rebound, telecoms have not
had enough to sell as a more interesting story," said Chris
Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG Group.
"There's clearly a lack of real strategy and it's not
enough to just say we're going to cut costs. The question is
what comes next."
Vodafone Group Plc earlier this week said it
would cut 11,000 jobs globally over three years after it warned
that a poor performance in its biggest market Germany would hit
cash flow.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.6%, reflecting an
upbeat mood in global markets on hopes that Washington is edging
closer to a deal to raise the U.S. debt ceiling and avert a
default.
The midcap FTSE 250 added 0.4%, with Aston Martin
jumping 10.5% after luxury carmaker said Geely
Automobile Holdings Ltd would invest about 234 million
pounds ($295.33 million).
UK's FTSE indexes have been trading in a tight range since
late April as a mixed bag of corporate earnings and global angst
over a possible U.S. debt default have weighed on sentiment.
Among other movers, luxury group Burberry Group Plc
fell 6.2% as continued weakness in the United States
overshadowed a stronger-than-expected fourth quarter sales
driven by a rebound in China.
Premier Foods Plc climbed 5.7% after the maker of Mr
Kipling cakes posted a strong annual profit and raised its
dividend payout.
EasyJet Plc rose 1% after the airline posted a
first-half loss in line with its guidance.
