  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. BT Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BT.A   GB0030913577

BT GROUP PLC

(BT.A)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/28 11:37:35 am
159.85 GBX   +0.79%
03:12pBT  : Sport up for sale in broadband push - The Telegraph
RE
08:47aMobile-Store Company Enjoy to Go Public Through SPAC Deal
DJ
07:54aBT  : supports grassroots football clubs with free connectivity
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK's BT Group in talks to divest stake in television unit -The Telegraph

04/28/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Company's logo is displayed at British Telecom (BT) headquarters in London

(Reuters) - BT Group Plc is in talks with Amazon.com Inc, Walt Disney Co and Sport streaming company DAZN to divest a stake in its television unit BT Sport, The Telegraph reported on Wednesday. (https://bit.ly/3xzlmJo)

A British broadcaster is also involved in the discussions and potentially leading the bidding, the report said, citing City sources.

BT, Britain's biggest broadband and mobile operator, moved into sports broadcasting in 2012 when it won the rights to show a package of live Premier League soccer matches.

Its current package, which cost 885 million pounds, allows to show 32 matches for three seasons from 2019-20. It also has the rights to show Champions League soccer until 2024 under a three-year 1.2 billion pound deal.

The Premier League would in normal circumstances have auctioned the next packages of domestic rights by now, but the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the timetable.

The Telegraph reported that the Premier League is seeking government approval to roll over the current deals, which also included Amazon.

BT, under chief executive Philip Jansen, is focused on its plan to rollout fibre broadband to 20 million homes and businesses this decade.

BT Group declined to comment. Amazon and Disney did not respond immediately to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru and Paul Sandle in London; Editing by Leslie Adler and Alistair Bell)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 21 365 M 29 770 M 29 770 M
Net income 2021 1 520 M 2 118 M 2 118 M
Net Debt 2021 17 115 M 23 848 M 23 848 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15 733 M 21 898 M 21 923 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,54x
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 105 300
Free-Float 85,9%
Chart BT GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
BT Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BT GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 178,00 GBX
Last Close Price 1,60 GBX
Spread / Highest target 18 042%
Spread / Average Target 11 035%
Spread / Lowest Target 5 837%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Philip Eric Rene Jansen Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Simon Jonathan Lowth Chief Financial Officer & Executive Officer
Jan Petrus du Plessis Chairman
Howard Watson Chief Technology & Information Officer
Iain C. Conn Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BT GROUP PLC19.92%21 732
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-3.08%233 061
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED17.19%137 315
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-1.21%127 729
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION6.96%92 103
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG6.97%91 650
