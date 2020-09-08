Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  BTC Health Limited    BTC   AU000000BTC7

BTC HEALTH LIMITED

(BTC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 09/04
0.09 AUD   -5.26%
03:15aBTC HEALTH : Change in substantial holding
PU
08/18BTC HEALTH : Appendix 4G
PU
03/15BTC HEALTH : Net Tangible Asset Backing – February 2020
PU
BTC Health : Change in substantial holding

09/08/2020

NAOSASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED

LBN n 107 i/l 1 71

8 September 2020

The Manager

Marloet Announcements Office ASX Umited

By fax: 1300 136 638

Dear Sir/Madam,

Blated Capltml Urnlted ACN 001 979172 (ASX:BTC)

Notice of change of Interests of substantial holder (Furn 604

A

Level 34, M LC Centre 19 Martin Plac, Sydney NSW 2000

  • T (02)90021676

  • F (02) 82150037

  • E enprie-naodoom-su

ww,v.naoszom/u

In accordance with section 6718 of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), please find attached a Form 604 in relation to shares in Biotech Capital Umited ACN 091 979 172 (AS)(:BTC) lodged on behalf of NAOS Asset Management Umited and Related Parties.

Yours faithfully,

Sebastian Evans Director

m4

Form 604

Corporatorm Aot X)01 8 ot1on 6718

Notice of change of Interests of substantial holder

InCompar¥ Num,/Solleme

0TC H..Ith Urrilt»d (0TC)

page 1/2 16 JUY 2001

ACN/ARSN

091 979 172

1.

Dahk of,ul,Ilint<.1 holdit,(1 )

Name

NAOS SLE) rival Holder, rglerrid to In Ann [1!MA.

Thili v,= a clumi In thi 1, rif d thi mubdintlil hold ron

07/0912(nO

Ths previolm notioe was Oven to th, oomparV on 14/07/2020

Th. pliviall notl wl, dil 14/07/2020

2

pri"*28=,dpiss.,tvoli,gpovm.

T h@ 18121 nlmber otvot= gli@chad to all th, vt YU ihar= In the compar¥ or vtYU Irtgregt In th, gcheme th it th, i lt,gt ria,1 hold,r o r an aggoclt» g) hid i MIvirrt Irtiwit (3) In whin lit ricplld, ind whin riow r«Ilirid, 1n g* i Kilirruil holdlre nalloo mi oompir¥ or 1,7 IM I lollov"I

Cli= of =11119, (4

Ordlriry Bi.

PrevIolm najol

P ,orm vah

60,947,189

Voang po*Ir ®)

24.76%

Prmrit notli P.r,ort W-

64,478,326

Vajrg pow,r (6)

26.20%

1

Chang= mrilavantli,fists

Partoularn oreaoh ohang, In, orohetrp Inths ne[itre d, a relevitrtlrimreetdthe Sub rival holder oren masoolit» Invoting 10011111= ortheoompar¥ or El,Irr», IlrIDI thi I,bitirihl hold.r w.1. 1.*111.d to glw I Iubit ,tlil holdlr nfoo b th, oompir¥ or Iol,Im. .1. m. ibl10#E

C*t» of challue

P.r,ort vot-

* ct»d

Hold'r of

R,gliurid

Pinion Inmlid to

Nibl, of

C li- Ind

Arion vot-

1livift

hok*of

bi Multild =

1livift

numbir d

Irrt»rk

01/111=

hold.r (8)

Irrbri (6)

I ourltil

P.Mon who- relevant Irmled

oirpd

R,ir b A//m/ /.

4

pr...It ril."=Ill,*<>

Nian d orwrp )

Con,Ill on gNin In 1,1 lon to ohirig• (7)

C li= Ind number d

I ourltil

Breated

PurOoular, of eaoh relevult Ir »1=t d the iubgti,1191 hollr In vf M Nourltle, 91 ,r the oh ang, 919 - Tollo#u:

RAr 1n All C

[783472 . 240619*.1 ]

804

page 2/2 16 JUY 2001

5. Chang= In ,soci,1Ion

1=hi pormr, v,lu hilvi bioor, m=oo im (R) 4,0 =0 1n bi miadit= of, or hilvi 0, rpd mi rial, d #Wr mlillon p) wmi 0, il t)*ntlal holder In relgilon 18 voting Inbgr=t In the compar¥ or gchame are = Tollowg:

Nimi of AC/ARSN (If 'polloibil

Nibri of -Ioolidon

6. Addre==

1-h ,dilri== d pr,on, rum,d In thi, fbrm im u ibllo#:

Nim.

NAOS Subgmrtial Holder,

01- L,wl 34, MLC Centre, 19 Mart*, Plao< St,dney NSW 2000

81gnabir

prirt name

Elab=Umn B..

omp.0 ltv

On bitwlf d thi NAOS Blt*Intlil Holdir,

sign h,re

des

08 i

.

1 2(no

IRICT,0NS

(1 )

I thir. ari a numbir of ILIbitirml holdiri with il mlar or rilit»d rilivirt 1, r=t» (Ig a corpor on ind lt» rilit»d corpoltioni, or h rr=rmoir indtnst», of El •qultv tru4 h rm,r=, oould h Inolud,d In El irnial, to h fbrm If th rdiv rrt Int»r-ti d i group d persons ale essertially slmilarthey YTE, be rererr* 180youghoutthe form m a speoltloally rinled group Irthe maintershlp deaoh grouR with the nim= ind idd of member, 1, 01=rly It out h palmomph 6 0 thi Talm

See thi dgnnloon of "=oolght' In geotion g ot the Corpolutong Aot 2001.

(3)

8= th, dirikki of '* 1//int Irit,r,t' In "dion, 808 inci 6718(7) d th Corpor,Mon, Act 2001.

(4)

The vaorig shares or a oompam, oorisotlt» ons olass unless,M,18,1 Inbo separ* olasses.

Thi pir,orf, v = dMIdid by thi 1DtIl vt», In thi bod, corpormi, or ichirr» mlitlpllid by 10(1

Inolud, d-1, t.

(6)

(m)

ir riliwirt igrie,nort or other olrolm-10= biomi= of whloh thi olung, In relimrt Ir »lit 00oilrid, Ir Iub,ioUon 6718(4) applleg, 9 oopy of am, dooumurrt egWng out th, tam, of 4 1•levult ggreemurit, and g *lagnirrt by the perion gMre Tzil Ind Ioourt» diti li of ir¥ 00, m< Iohirri or irrireir,rt, mut mooornpmrly mi form, bgimir v I writi»n Illt»m,r, ciml,Ing thli cor,trmct, Ichim, or arrarprn,rit End

(b)arly qlmlinoation or the power or a per,on to Mrolse, oor,trol th, merolse ar, or Inrluenoe the elmrolse or, the vuong powera or dlipo=l dthi *1111= S whloh the rilivirt Irt»r-t 1 li i (Indloimng oli,rl, thi pimoulir =ol,10= S whloh the quilmoinon ippl=1

8= 0, dirlmon of "ril//IntigriwrirC' In =oeon 9 of 0, Corporfor» Ad 2001.

(7)

Detdle d th, oon,Idera[ on Inlit Inoluds ar¥ and all benentn, mone, and other, 11* ar¥ perion from whom a relevart Inbarest was •0*Illd h., or rrig, b oomi .rrul .'1 b rioi vi In riliflo n thit .0*11.luon. Ditlll. mlli bi lrioludid lri lf thi biniflt l. oondIMorml onthi Mppiring orn,*dioornm,noy, C)*1*mlt bilnoludid 0,0 binillt pild on bimldth,ILE:,tiriml hol,1 rorn»,=00

In relgtion to the woqlieltion,, Mn Irthey gre not puld dreotly the poluon from whom the 1,1 ,Mt I,ble W= moCRIlled.

(8) Ir the gubgtmrtial holder le ulable 18 dit»milne the Identlty d tile perion (eg. Ir th@ 191 unt Irti,red allu= becalme or an option) writi

"L,11010#71'.

GM (*Ille, Ir ipproprIEt», d th, pr=d =,ooling, i nd irly oNrF In thit =,ooling, Ilno, th, lit Ebiurml holdlrg 11<10#

[783472 . 24061926-1 ]

E}-SeP-2020

16:29

APIEBREk Dat*af albal=Ild Halclu

NAOSAsset Maregernent Umhd ACN 107 624126 (which by reference also Inducles Sebastian Evans as a aub*mtlal holder In his personal oapaolty m he owns more than 20% d the voeng shares In the oomparly) CNAOS'). NAOS Emerging Opportunities Comp ny Umlled ACN 161 106 510 CNCC') d NAOS Small Cap Opportunltles Comp,ty Uml ed ACN 107 617 381 CNSC). (eaoh. a 'NAOS Sub*antlal Holderl.

AIHB(URE k O=Ig= AM,liIiI:l bi Ii/I

[)1/Of

Pliznwho= r.1...mt bla.".t

P.al,0,0,=P m

Ck."/dint/onC i Ind

-=An-

mq,"

.m/El.d

08/09/2020

NAOS. NCC. NSCOn-Marloat

$327,954.69

3,531,136

3,531,136

Ordinary Shares

n,Ea,RE e Pmiert n,Im=t Imiel

Hold"of

hold d

pim.in //ild 19 h I.gill.4-

'aks.Of

C mci Nion'I

Id di

bim

NAOS. NCC

National Nominees Umited

holds m NCC

NAOS (as Investment Manager of NCC) has a relevmt In re* In these shares under =*ions 608(1)(b) 8 W of the Corporaljons Act as It has the povzr to e=else or control the e=oise of the right to vote and to dispose of the shses.

61.978.326 Ordinary

26.1896

Shares

N CC has a relevant Interest In these shares under =*jon 608(2) ofthe Corporaljons Act m it has a benellioial interest in ahares held by Natjonal Nominees Umbd sid hx the povir to oontrol the exercise of votes and disposal or these shares upon revox*lon or the managemert agreement bea,een NEC and NAOS as Irrve ment manager of NCC

NAOS. NSC

National Nominees Umited

NSC

NAOS (as bvestment Manager of NSC) has a relevmt In art In these shares under sections 61(1)(b) 8 0) of the Corpora ons A(* as It has the po,£r to e=olae or oontrol the merolae of the roht to vote and to dispose of the all es.

2.600.000 Ordinary

1.02%

Shares

NSC has a relevant Interet In these shares under sed01 608(21 ofthe Corpora ons M m It has a beneficial Interest In ahares held by Na onal Nominees Umlted acid h= the po, er to oontrol the exerolae of votes and d Isposal of these aha res upon revooatlon of the management agreement bet,*een N SC and NAOS as Inve ment manager or NSC.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BTC Health Limited published this content on 08 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 07:14:03 UTC
All news about BTC HEALTH LIMITED
Financials
Sales 2020 0,29 M 0,22 M 0,22 M
Net income 2020 -0,28 M -0,21 M -0,21 M
Net cash 2020 3,25 M 2,37 M 2,37 M
P/E ratio 2020 -85,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 22,2 M 16,1 M 16,2 M
EV / Sales 2019 51,8x
EV / Sales 2020 70,8x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 50,8%
Chart BTC HEALTH LIMITED
Duration : Period :
BTC Health Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Spencer Treagus Executive Chairman
Jonathan Charles Pilcher Independent Non-Executive Director
Bruce Hewett Independent Non-Executive Director
Stuart Jones Secretary
Oskar Hakansson Director-Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BTC HEALTH LIMITED-18.18%16
LONZA GROUP52.66%43 745
CELLTRION, INC.68.51%32 998
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.3.69%30 644
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.30.59%25 962
MODERNA, INC.220.04%24 701
