BTC Health : Net Tangible Asset Backing – September 2020

October 2020: Net Tangible Asset (NTA) Backing - September 2020

30 September 2020 Board Valuation Company Current Value Cents per BTC share UNLISTED SECURITIES $ Sensear Pty Ltd - 0.00c BioImpact Pty Ltd 100 0.00c BTC Speciality Health Pty Ltd 6,000,000 2.44c TOTAL UNLISTED SECURITIES 6,000,100 2.44c Net Loans to Subsidiaries 3,106,671 1.26c Net Cash at call 2,028,349 0.82c Office Bond - 0.00c Tax Provision - 0.00c TOTAL 11,135,120 4.52c

Valuations

The "Board Valuation" column is based upon the investment policy of the Board and is broadly in line with industry standard practices.

About BTC Health

BTC health Ltd ("BTC") is a Pooled Development Fund which makes active investments in businesses that acquire, develop and distribute innovative medical products in Australia and New Zealand. The company is building a group of high-growth businesses which together are focused on providing access to some of the best specialized therapeutics and medical devices from around the world. BTC is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (Code: BTC). Additional information can be found at www.btchealth.com.au

Authorisation

This announcement was authorised for release to the ASX by Richard Treagus, Chairman.

Contact Information

Richard Treagus

Executive Chairman

BTC health Limited

Ph: +61 417 520 509

E-mail: rtreagus@btchealth.com.au

Sharon Papworth

Company Secretary

BTC health Limited

E-mail: spapworth@btchealth.com.au