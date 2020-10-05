Log in
03:10aBTC HEALTH : Net Tangible Asset Backing – September 2020
PU
09/14BTC HEALTH : Net Tangible Asset Backing – August 2020
PU
09/08BTC HEALTH : Change in substantial holding
PU
BTC Health : Net Tangible Asset Backing – September 2020

10/05/2020
  • October 2020: Net Tangible Asset (NTA) Backing - September 2020

30 September 2020

Board Valuation

Company

Current Value

Cents per BTC

share

UNLISTED SECURITIES

$

Sensear Pty Ltd

-

0.00c

BioImpact Pty Ltd

100

0.00c

BTC Speciality Health Pty Ltd

6,000,000

2.44c

TOTAL UNLISTED SECURITIES

6,000,100

2.44c

Net Loans to Subsidiaries

3,106,671

1.26c

Net Cash at call

2,028,349

0.82c

Office Bond

-

0.00c

Tax Provision

-

0.00c

TOTAL

11,135,120

4.52c

Valuations

The "Board Valuation" column is based upon the investment policy of the Board and is broadly in line with industry standard practices.

About BTC Health

BTC health Ltd ("BTC") is a Pooled Development Fund which makes active investments in businesses that acquire, develop and distribute innovative medical products in Australia and New Zealand. The company is building a group of high-growth businesses which together are focused on providing access to some of the best specialized therapeutics and medical devices from around the world. BTC is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (Code: BTC). Additional information can be found at www.btchealth.com.au

Authorisation

This announcement was authorised for release to the ASX by Richard Treagus, Chairman.

Contact Information

Richard Treagus

Executive Chairman

BTC health Limited

Ph: +61 417 520 509

E-mail: rtreagus@btchealth.com.au

Sharon Papworth

Company Secretary

BTC health Limited

E-mail: spapworth@btchealth.com.au

BTC health Ltd ABN 45 091 979 172

Level1, 10 Oxley Road, Hawthorn VIC 3122 Australia P 1800 100 282 E getintouch@btchealth.com.au

btchealth.com.au

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

BTC Health Limited published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 07:09:03 UTC
