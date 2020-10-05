BTC Health : Net Tangible Asset Backing – September 2020

-
October 2020: Net Tangible Asset (NTA) Backing - September 2020
|
30 September 2020
|
Board Valuation
|
Company
|
Current Value
|
|
Cents per BTC
|
|
share
|
|
|
|
UNLISTED SECURITIES
|
$
|
|
|
Sensear Pty Ltd
|
-
|
|
0.00c
|
BioImpact Pty Ltd
|
100
|
|
0.00c
|
BTC Speciality Health Pty Ltd
|
6,000,000
|
|
2.44c
|
TOTAL UNLISTED SECURITIES
|
6,000,100
|
|
2.44c
|
Net Loans to Subsidiaries
|
3,106,671
|
|
1.26c
|
Net Cash at call
|
2,028,349
|
|
0.82c
|
Office Bond
|
-
|
|
0.00c
|
Tax Provision
|
-
|
|
0.00c
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
11,135,120
|
|
4.52c
|
|
|
|
|
Valuations
The "Board Valuation" column is based upon the investment policy of the Board and is broadly in line with industry standard practices.
About BTC Health
BTC health Ltd ("BTC") is a Pooled Development Fund which makes active investments in businesses that acquire, develop and distribute innovative medical products in Australia and New Zealand. The company is building a group of high-growth businesses which together are focused on providing access to some of the best specialized therapeutics and medical devices from around the world. BTC is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (Code: BTC). Additional information can be found at www.btchealth.com.au
Authorisation
This announcement was authorised for release to the ASX by Richard Treagus, Chairman.
Contact Information
Richard Treagus
Executive Chairman
BTC health Limited
Ph: +61 417 520 509
E-mail: rtreagus@btchealth.com.au
Sharon Papworth
Company Secretary
BTC health Limited
E-mail: spapworth@btchealth.com.au
|
BTC health Ltd ABN 45 091 979 172
|
|
Level1, 10 Oxley Road, Hawthorn VIC 3122 Australia P 1800 100 282 E getintouch@btchealth.com.au
|
btchealth.com.au
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
BTC Health Limited published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 07:09:03 UTC