BTC Health : secures exclusive distribution rights for NEOLA® from GPX Medical

22 February 2021

BTC secures exclusive distribution rights for NEOLA® from GPX Medical

BTC health (ASX:BTC) is pleased to announce its investee company, BioImpact Pty Ltd, has secured exclusive distribution rights from GPX Medical AB (publ) (Nasdaq First North: GPXMED) for NEOLA® in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore. NEOLA® is an innovative, safe and non-invasive medical device which continuously measures lung volume changes and oxygen gas concentration in the lungs of preterm born infants with the possibility of instantly detecting complications. This means that health care professions are alerted to problems in real time and can treat infants right away, a significant advancement in care monitoring and management of preterm infants.

GPX Medical is expected to obtain Conformité Européene (CE) approval in 2023, enabling NEOLA® to be marketed and sold in Europe. Following CE approval, BTC will apply to the Therapeutic Goods Association (TGA) in Australia and Medsafe in NZ for product registration leading to commercial launch in Australia and New Zealand. In return for exclusive distribution rights, BTC will invest in product evaluation and premarket trials, enabling neonatologists to evaluate and trial NEOLA® in a clinical setting. BTC anticipates NEOLA® will be approved and available for sale in Australia within 12 months of GPX Medical achieving CE approval.

Dr. Richard Treagus, Executive Chairman commented "BTC is executing on its strategy of making available life changing medical devices in our region. Every year approximately 3% or 10,651 babies are born preterm in Australia and New Zealand(1), over 97% require respiratory support and monitoring(1). Parents can be assured that BTC will work with government authorities to register NEOLA® to ensure best possible patient care can be provided to vulnerable preterm infants."

Healthcare spend on neonatal respiratory support is approximately $500m per annum(2), across Australia and New Zealand hospitals. BTC anticipates that this innovative technology, once launched, will represent a significant advancement in the standard of care.

Further information on GPX Medical and NEOLA® can be obtained via www.gpxmedical.se

(1): Report of the Australian and New Zealand Neonatal Network 2018

(2): Calculated utilising information contained within "Financial Analysis NNP Group", 20 July 2014

Forward-looking Statements

This ASX-announcement contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and important factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of BTC health to be materially different from the statements in this announcement.

About BTC Health

BTC health Ltd ("BTC") is a Pooled Development Fund which makes active investments in businesses that acquire, develop and distribute innovative medical products in Australia and New Zealand. The company is building a group of high-growth businesses which together are focused on providing access to some of the best specialized therapeutics and medical devices from around the world. BTC is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange (Code: BTC). Additional information can be found at www.btchealth.com.au

This announcement was authorised for release to the ASX by the Board.

