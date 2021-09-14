BTCS : Market Offering Agreement (Form 8-K)

Entry Into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On September 14, 2021, BTCS Inc. (the 'Company') entered into an At-The-Market Offering Agreement (the 'Agreement') with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC ('Wainwright'), pursuant to which the Company may issue and sell over time and from time to time, to or through Wainwright, up to $98,767,500 of shares of the Company's common stock (the 'Shares').

Sales of the Shares, if any, may be made by any method permitted by law deemed to be an 'at-the-market' offering as defined in Rule 415 of the Securities Act of 1933 (the 'Securities Act'), including without limitation sales made directly on or through The Nasdaq Capital Market, the trading market for the Company's common stock, or any other existing trading market in the United States for the Company's common stock, sales made to or through a market maker other than on an exchange or otherwise, directly to Wainwright as principal in negotiated transactions at market prices prevailing at the time of sale or at prices related to such prevailing market prices, and/or in any other method permitted by law. Wainwright will use commercially reasonable efforts to sell on our behalf all of the Shares requested to be sold by us, consistent with its normal trading and sales practices, subject to the terms of the Agreement. Under the Agreement, Wainwright will be entitled to compensation of 3.0% of the gross proceeds from the sales of the Shares sold under the Agreement.

The Shares are being offered and sold pursuant to a prospectus supplement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'Commission') on September 14, 2021, the accompanying base prospectus which is part of the Company's effective Registration Statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-252509), which was filed with the Commission on January 28, 2021 and the Company's registration statement on Form S-3MEF (File No. 333-259510), which was filed with the Commission on September 14, 2021 (collectively, the 'Registration Statement'). Investors should read the Registration Statement, the base prospectus and the prospectus supplement and all documents incorporated therein by reference.

The Agreement contains representations, warranties and covenants customary for the transactions of this kind. The representations, warranties and covenants contained in the Agreement were made only for purposes of that agreement and as of specific dates, and were solely for the benefit of the parties to the Agreement. Investors should not rely on the representations, warranties and covenants or any description thereof as characterizations of the actual state of facts or condition of the Company or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates. Moreover, information concerning the subject matter of the representations, warranties and covenants may change after the date of the Agreement, which subsequent information may or may not be fully reflected in public disclosures by the Company.

This Current Report on Form 8-K does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The Registration Statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Commission and has been declared effective.

The foregoing description of the Agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Agreement filed as Exhibit 1.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference.

A copy of the opinion of Nason, Yeager, Gerson, Harris & Fumero, P.A. relating to the validity of the shares of common stock issued in the offering is attached as Exhibit 5.1 hereto.

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

On September 14, 2021, in connection with the Company's listing on Nasdaq, the Company's Series C-2 Preferred Stock automatically converted into 4,011,766 shares of common stock. All of the securities were issued without registration under the Securities Act of 1933 in reliance upon the exemption provided in Section 3(a)(9).

Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits