    BTCS   US05581M4042

BTCS INC.

(BTCS)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 01/13 09:43:17 am
7.875 USD   +17.54%
09:27aBlockchain firm BTCS soars on retail rush for bitcoin dividends
RE
08:31aBTCS Adds Algorand to its Blockchain Infrastructure Operations
AQ
01/05Financial Stocks Declining Ahead of Market Close
MT
Blockchain firm BTCS soars on retail rush for bitcoin dividends

01/13/2022 | 09:27am EST
Jan 13 (Reuters) - Shares in blockchain technology-focused firm BTCS Inc rocketed on Thursday, set to extend a four-day rally, as more retail investors scooped them up after the company last week offered to pay dividends in bitcoin.

The Silver Spring, Maryland-based company has seen its stock value more than double since Jan. 5, when it proposed to pay $0.05 per share in bitcoin to those who opt for it. Its first bitcoin dividend, or "bividend" as the company calls it, is due on March 16.

Shares of BTCS climbed 31.5% to a six-week high of $8.86 in premarket trading on Thursday as the online buzz over its plan grew in forums such as Reddit and stocktwits.com, which were instrumental in the "meme stock" frenzy last year.

Nearly 5 million BTCS shares changed hands, more than the company's public float of 4.2 million shares. A smaller number of free float shares makes the stock vulnerable to sharp moves.

"This is a moment we have long anticipated since the Company purchased the domain, bividend.com, in February 2015," CEO Charles Allen said in a statement last Wednesday.

BTCS, last valued at $69 million, claims to be the first Nasdaq-listed firm to offer dividends in bitcoin. Video game retailer GameStop on Friday jumped as much as 22% on plans to launch a division to develop a marketplace for nonfungible tokens (NFTs).

Meanwhile, prices of highly-volatile cryptocurrencies have tumbled since hitting all-time highs late last year. Bitcoin was last trading at $43,876.67 on Thursday, about 36% below its peak. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) 0.03% 38509.41 Real-time Quote.-5.74%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) 0.49% 44178.06 Real-time Quote.-5.24%
BTCS INC. 19.01% 6.7 Delayed Quote.113.38%
GAMESTOP CORP. -1.72% 128.06 Delayed Quote.-13.70%
SILVER 0.36% 23.188 Delayed Quote.-2.33%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -2,56 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,39 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,22x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 68,8 M 68,8 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,8%
Managers and Directors
Charles W. Allen Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Prevoznik Chief Financial Officer
Michal Handerhan Chief Operating Officer, Secretary & Director
David M. Garrity Independent Director
Carol van Cleef Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BTCS INC.113.38%69
FISERV, INC.4.54%71 635
BLOCK, INC.-9.93%67 102
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.10.02%43 154
NEXI S.P.A-1.79%20 559
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.8.85%19 785