Blockchain firm BTCS soars on retail rush for bitcoin dividends

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Shares in blockchain technology-focused
firm BTCS Inc rocketed on Thursday, set to extend a
four-day rally, as more retail investors scooped them up after
the company last week offered to pay dividends in bitcoin.
The Silver Spring, Maryland-based company has seen its stock
value more than double since Jan. 5, when it proposed to pay
$0.05 per share in bitcoin to those who opt for it. Its first
bitcoin dividend, or "bividend" as the company calls it, is due
on March 16.
Shares of BTCS climbed 31.5% to a six-week high of $8.86 in
premarket trading on Thursday as the online buzz over its plan
grew in forums such as Reddit and stocktwits.com, which were
instrumental in the "meme stock" frenzy last year.
Nearly 5 million BTCS shares changed hands, more than the
company's public float of 4.2 million shares. A smaller number
of free float shares makes the stock vulnerable to sharp moves.
"This is a moment we have long anticipated since the Company
purchased the domain, bividend.com, in February 2015," CEO
Charles Allen said in a statement last Wednesday.
BTCS, last valued at $69 million, claims to be the first
Nasdaq-listed firm to offer dividends in bitcoin. Video game
retailer GameStop on Friday jumped as much as 22% on
plans to launch a division to develop a marketplace for
nonfungible tokens (NFTs).
Meanwhile, prices of highly-volatile cryptocurrencies have
tumbled since hitting all-time highs late last year. Bitcoin
was last trading at $43,876.67 on Thursday, about
36% below its peak.
(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan
M.)