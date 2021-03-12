BTCS Interview to Air on Bloomberg TV in the US on the RedChip Money Report®

Log in
Silver Spring, MD, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. (OTCQB: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a digital asset and blockchain technology focused company, today announced an interview with Charles Allen, Chief Executive Officer, will air on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV in the US on Saturday, March 13, at 7 p.m. local time in 73M homes across the United States. The RedChip Money Report® also airs on Bloomberg International in Europe in 100M homes at 6 pm local time on Sundays.

In the exclusive interview, Allen discusses the launch of the Company’s revenue-generating staking operation on ethereum 2.0, pioneering digital asset treasury strategy, and development of a proprietary digital analytics platform.

To view the interview segment, please visit: https://youtu.be/6LBxvg00p5g

“The RedChip Money Report" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

About BTCS:

BTCS is an early entrant in the digital asset market and one of the first U.S. publicly traded companies focused on digital assets and blockchain technologies. The Company through its transaction verification services business actively verifies and validates blockchain transactions and is rewarded with digital assets for its work. The Company is also developing a proprietary digital asset data analytics platform that allows users to consolidate their crypto trades from multiple exchanges onto a single platform, enabling users to view and analyze their performance, risk metrics, and potential tax implications. The Company employs a digital asset treasury strategy with a primary focus on disruptive non-security protocol layer assets such as bitcoin and ethereum. For more information visit: www.btcs.com.

Investor Relations:
Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies, Inc.
Phone: (407) 491-4498
dave@redchip.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
