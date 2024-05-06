Nicolas Roussy Newton , Co-Founder and COO of BTQ Technologies, will be a featured speaker at IQT Vancouver • Pacific Rim 2024, showcasing BTQ's latest advancements in quantum computing and security alongside representatives from leading companies and organizations such as AWS, Honeywell, Toshiba, Xanadu, and the University of Waterloo .

VANCOUVER, BC, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - BTQ Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "BTQ") (CBOE CA: BTQ) (OTCQX: BTQQF) (FSE: NG3), a global quantum technology company focused on securing mission-critical networks, is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming IQT Vancouver • Pacific Rim 2024 conference. Nicolas Roussy Newton, Co-Founder and COO of BTQ Technologies, will be a featured speaker at the event.

IQT Vancouver • Pacific Rim 2024, hosted by the Quantum Algorithms Institute, will serve as a platform for showcasing advancements in quantum computing, communications, and security, featuring participation from leading companies and organizations such as AWS, Honeywell, Toshiba, Xanadu, and the University of Waterloo. The conference will go beyond theoretical discussions to spotlight practical applications of quantum technologies across various industries, including pharmaceuticals, transportation, finance, and more.

Nicolas Roussy Newton's presentation will explore the intersection of quantum computing and security, emphasizing BTQ Technologies' commitment to developing real-world solutions for securing critical networks. With his extensive expertise in quantum technology and cryptographic infrastructure, Mr. Newton will provide valuable insights into the future of quantum computing and its implications for cybersecurity.

"We are thrilled to participate in IQT Vancouver • Pacific Rim 2024 and share our latest innovations in quantum computing and security," said Nicolas Roussy Newton, Co-Founder and COO of BTQ Technologies. "This conference provides an excellent opportunity to collaborate with industry leaders and policymakers to advance the adoption of quantum technologies and address cybersecurity challenges."

Attendees of IQT Vancouver • Pacific Rim 2024 will have the opportunity to engage with experts and gain valuable knowledge about the practical applications of quantum computing, communications, and security. The conference will take place from June 4-6, 2024, in Vancouver, Canada.

For more information about IQT Vancouver • Pacific Rim 2024 and to register for the event, please visit https://iqtevent.com/vancouver/register/.

About IQT Vancouver • Pacific Rim 2024

With Vancouver as North America's gateway to the Pacific Rim, IQT and the Quantum Algorithms Institute are bringing together partners across North America and Asia to showcase the state of quantum computing, communications, and security. This international conference moves beyond the quantum hype to profile quantum computing and communications technologies and quantum expertise in real world settings. Sessions will highlight practical applications of quantum algorithms and networking in industries such as pharmaceuticals, transportation, finance, and more. Attendees will include industry and government executives, end-users and investors who will learn about the latest developments in these technologies, pathways for companies to get ready for quantum solutions, and ethics and policy considerations in this fast-growing industry. For More information please visit https://iqtevent.com/vancouver/

About BTQ

BTQ was founded by a group of post-quantum cryptographers with an interest in addressing the urgent security threat posed by large-scale universal quantum computers. With the support of leading research institutes and universities, BTQ is combining software and hardware to safeguard critical networks using unique post-quantum services and solutions.

