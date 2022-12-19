Advanced search
    BTRS   US11778X1046

BTRS HOLDINGS INC.

(BTRS)
2022-12-15
9.490 USD   -0.11%
09:27aBTRS Holdings Inc. - EQT Private Equity Completes Acquisition of Billtrust
AQ
12/19BTRS Holdings Inc.(NasdaqGS:BTRS) dropped from S&P Software & Services Select Industry Index
CI
12/19BTRS Holdings Inc.(NasdaqGS:BTRS) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
BTRS : Sunil Rajasekar Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Billtrust

12/19/2022 | 01:42pm EST
LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., December 19, 2022 - Billtrust, a B2B order-to-cash software market leader, today announced that Sunil Rajasekar has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Rajasekar succeeds Flint Lane, the Company's founder, who will remain on the Board of Directors.

Rajasekar is a highly-experienced technology executive and comes to Billtrust with an impressive history of driving innovation and growth in his career. He has a successful track record across leading B2B and financial services companies, most recently serving as President of Mindbody, a leading experience technology platform for the fitness, wellness and beauty industries. Previously, Rajasekar served as General Manager at e-commerce giant eBay. He has also served as Chief Technology Officer for Lithium Technologies and as Vice President at Intuit. Sunil serves on the board of Duck Creek Technologies and Storable.

"I am honored to serve as the CEO of Billtrust, and it is clear to me that Billtrust is a special company with a great culture that solves a real business need for customers by removing the challenges around their order-to-cash processes," said Rajasekar. This has always been a very important business function but even more so in today's macro environment where managing a company's cash flow and customer satisfaction is critical. I'm eager to collaborate with Flint as a Director on our Board, EQT as our new equity partner, our customers, partners and the incredible Billtrust team to drive our collective success."

"Today marks the beginning of the next chapter for Billtrust, and I'm excited to see Sunil, a strong business leader with a robust technology background, take the reins to lead the company through its next stage of growth and maturation," said Lane. "While there are many to acknowledge for our success, I'd like to thank our customers, partners, investors, and most importantly, the Billtrust team. I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to have led the remarkable Billtrust team for the past twenty-one years, and I look forward to working closely with Sunil and the management team as a member of our Board of Directors."

About Billtrust

Billtrust is a leading provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. Accounts receivable is broken and relies on conventional processes that are outdated, inefficient, manual and largely paper based. Billtrust is at the forefront of the digital transformation of AR, providing mission-critical solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoice delivery, payments and remittance capture, invoicing, cash application and collections. For more information, visit Billtrust.com.

Media Contact
Meredith Simpson
[email protected]

Attachments

Disclaimer

BTRS Holdings Inc. published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2022 17:44:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 168 M - -
Net income 2022 -70,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 157 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -22,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 563 M 1 563 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,37x
EV / Sales 2023 6,81x
Nbr of Employees 687
Free-Float 82,0%
Chart BTRS HOLDINGS INC.
BTRS Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BTRS HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 9,49 $
Average target price 10,67 $
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Flint A. Lane Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven Pinado President
Mark L. Shifke Chief Financial Officer
Joseph Eng Chief Information Officer
Jennifer Showers Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BTRS HOLDINGS INC.0.00%1 563
FISERV, INC.-5.02%62 601
BLOCK, INC.-61.30%37 385
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-29.89%25 629
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-19.03%13 368
NEXI S.P.A-47.39%10 234