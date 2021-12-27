Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. BTRS Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BTRS   US11778X1046

BTRS HOLDINGS INC.

(BTRS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Billtrust to Participate in Needham's 24th Annual Virtual Growth Conference

12/27/2021 | 08:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BTRS Holdings Inc. ("Billtrust" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BTRS), a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments leader, today announced that members of the Company’s management team will be participating in Needham’s 24th Annual Virtual Growth Conference on Monday, January 10th, 2022 at 3:30 pm ET.

Live webcasts and replay of the presentation will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://www.billtrust.com/about/investors.

About BTRS Holdings

Billtrust (NASDAQ: BTRS) is a leading provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. Accounts receivable is broken and relies on conventional processes that are outdated, inefficient, manual and largely paper based. Billtrust is at the forefront of the digital transformation of AR, providing mission-critical solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoice delivery, payments and remittance capture, invoicing, cash application and collections.

For more information, visit Billtrust.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about BTRS HOLDINGS INC.
12/21BTRS : Announces Completion of Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation - Form 8-K
PU
12/21BTRS HOLDINGS INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12/21BTRS Holdings Inc. Announces Completion of Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation
BU
12/17BTRS : Announces Expiration and Results of Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Relatin..
PU
12/17BTRS HOLDINGS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Material Modification to ..
AQ
12/17BTRS Holdings Inc. Announces Expiration and Results of Exchange Offer and Consent Solic..
BU
12/14New Study Shows Best-in-Class Accounts Receivable Organizations Report Faster Payments,..
BU
12/07INSIDER BUY : BTRS Holdings
MT
11/30BTRS Holdings to Seek M&A
CI
11/18BTRS : Announces Commencement of Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Relating to Warra..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BTRS HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 131 M - -
Net income 2021 -55,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 289 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -22,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 313 M 1 313 M -
EV / Sales 2021 7,84x
EV / Sales 2022 6,55x
Nbr of Employees 566
Free-Float 80,0%
Chart BTRS HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
BTRS Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BTRS HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 8,04 $
Average target price 15,00 $
Spread / Average Target 86,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Flint A. Lane Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven Pinado President
Mark L. Shifke Chief Financial Officer
Joseph Eng Chief Information Officer
Charles B. Bernicker Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BTRS HOLDINGS INC.-50.16%1 313
BLOCK, INC.-22.94%77 361
FISERV, INC.-7.31%69 681
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-37.16%39 278
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-18.01%18 163
AFTERPAY LIMITED-26.57%18 161