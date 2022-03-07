Log in
BTRS HOLDINGS INC.

Billtrust to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

03/07/2022
BTRS Holdings Inc. ("Billtrust" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BTRS), a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated payments leader, today announced that on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, Flint Lane, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Wolfe FinTech Forum in New York City. The discussion will begin at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 35 minutes. There will be a live audio webcast of this discussion and replays will be archived for 30 days at investors.billtrust.com.

On Monday, March 21, 2022, Flint Lane, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Shifke, Chief Financial Officer, will host investor meetings at the virtual Bank of America Electronic Payments Symposium.

About BTRS Holdings

Billtrust (NASDAQ: BTRS) is a leading provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. Accounts receivable is broken and relies on conventional processes that are outdated, inefficient, manual and largely paper based. Billtrust is at the forefront of the digital transformation of AR, providing mission-critical solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoice delivery, payments and remittance capture, invoicing, cash application and collections.

For more information, visit Billtrust.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 131 M - -
Net income 2021 -56,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 289 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -17,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 008 M 1 008 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,50x
EV / Sales 2022 4,25x
Nbr of Employees 566
Free-Float -
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 6,17 $
Average target price 9,88 $
Spread / Average Target 60,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Flint A. Lane Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven Pinado President
Mark L. Shifke Chief Financial Officer
Joseph Eng Chief Information Officer
Charles B. Bernicker Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BTRS HOLDINGS INC.-21.10%1 008
FISERV, INC.-6.23%63 472
BLOCK, INC.-34.05%61 755
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-5.29%36 100
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.1.11%17 628
NEXI S.P.A-25.20%14 962