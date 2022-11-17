CONTINUED INVESTIGATION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues to Investigate EQT AB Buyout of Billtrust – BTRS, EQBBF

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues its investigation as to whether the directors of BTRS Holdings Inc. (“Billtrust”) (NASDAQ: BTRS) breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders in approving a merger with affiliate funds of EQT X and EQT AB (“EQT”) (OTC: EQBBF) for inadequate consideration. If you are a Billtrust shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether Billtrust’s board of directors failed to maximize the value of Billtrust for the benefit of Billtrust’s shareholders in connection with its announced merger with EQT, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Billtrust’s shareholders, and whether Billtrust’s shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On September 28, 2022, Billtrust announced it had reached an agreement to be bought out by EQT for $9.50 per share. The transaction is valued at approximately $1.7 billion.

What You Can Do

If you are a Billtrust shareholder, you may have legal claims against Billtrust’s directors. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005362/en/