Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. BTRS Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BTRS   US11778X1046

BTRS HOLDINGS INC.

(BTRS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-16 pm EST
9.430 USD   -0.42%
09:10aContinued Investigation Alert : Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues to Investigate EQT AB Buyout of Billtrust – BTRS, EQBBF
BU
11/11Billtrust to Hold Special Shareholder Meeting on Proposed Acquisition by EQT Private Equity
BU
11/07BTRS Holdings Q3 Loss Expands; Revenue Rises
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CONTINUED INVESTIGATION ALERT: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues to Investigate EQT AB Buyout of Billtrust – BTRS, EQBBF

11/17/2022 | 09:10am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues its investigation as to whether the directors of BTRS Holdings Inc. (“Billtrust”) (NASDAQ: BTRS) breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders in approving a merger with affiliate funds of EQT X and EQT AB (“EQT”) (OTC: EQBBF) for inadequate consideration. If you are a Billtrust shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether Billtrust’s board of directors failed to maximize the value of Billtrust for the benefit of Billtrust’s shareholders in connection with its announced merger with EQT, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Billtrust’s shareholders, and whether Billtrust’s shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On September 28, 2022, Billtrust announced it had reached an agreement to be bought out by EQT for $9.50 per share. The transaction is valued at approximately $1.7 billion.

What You Can Do

If you are a Billtrust shareholder, you may have legal claims against Billtrust’s directors. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising


© Business Wire 2022
All news about BTRS HOLDINGS INC.
09:10aContinued Investigation Alert : Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues to Investigate ..
BU
11/11Billtrust to Hold Special Shareholder Meeting on Proposed Acquisition by EQT Private Eq..
BU
11/07BTRS Holdings Q3 Loss Expands; Revenue Rises
MT
11/07BTRS HOLDINGS INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
11/07BTRS Holdings Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended..
CI
11/07Billtrust Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
11/07Earnings Flash (BTRS) BTRS HOLDINGS Reports Q3 Revenue $51.4M, vs. Street Est of $43.7M
MT
10/25Billtrust to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
10/12US LBM Chooses Billtrust to Provide Enterprise-Wide Automated Accounts Receivable Capab..
BU
10/12US LBM Chooses Billtrust to Provide Enterprise-Wide Automated Accounts Receivable Capab..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BTRS HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 169 M - -
Net income 2022 -63,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 157 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -25,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 553 M 1 553 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,29x
EV / Sales 2023 6,75x
Nbr of Employees 687
Free-Float 82,0%
Chart BTRS HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
BTRS Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BTRS HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 9,43 $
Average target price 10,67 $
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Flint A. Lane Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven Pinado President
Mark L. Shifke Chief Financial Officer
Joseph Eng Chief Information Officer
Jennifer Showers Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BTRS HOLDINGS INC.20.59%1 553
FISERV, INC.-3.67%63 490
BLOCK, INC.-56.94%41 596
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-26.53%26 856
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-14.12%14 178
NEXI S.P.A-38.26%11 784