  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. BTRS Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BTRS   US11778X1046

BTRS HOLDINGS INC.

(BTRS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-15 pm EST
9.490 USD   -0.11%
02:32pBtrs Holdings Inc. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Changes in Control or Registrant, Change in Directors or Principal Officers,..
AQ
01:36pEQT Private Equity Completes Acquisition of Billtrust
BU
12/14BTRS Shareholders Approve Proposed Acquisition by EQT
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EQT Private Equity Completes Acquisition of Billtrust

12/16/2022 | 01:36pm EST
BTRS Holdings Inc. ("Billtrust" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BTRS), a B2B order-to-cash software leader, today announced the completion of its acquisition by the EQT X fund (“EQT Private Equity”), part of EQT, a leading global investment organization. The transaction was announced on September 28, 2022, and received shareholder approval on December 13, 2022.

Under the terms of the transaction, Billtrust shareholders will receive $9.50 per share in cash. With the completion of the acquisition, Billtrust’s common stock has ceased trading and will no longer be listed on the Nasdaq.

Advisors

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to Billtrust, and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP acted as legal counsel to Billtrust.

Evercore served as financial advisor to EQT, and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP acted as legal counsel to EQT.

About BTRS Holdings

Billtrust is a leading provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. The order-to-cash process is broken and relies on conventional processes that are outdated, inefficient, manual and largely paper based. Billtrust is at the forefront of the digital transformation of the order-to-cash process, providing mission-critical solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoice delivery, payments and remittance capture, invoicing, cash application and collections. For more information, visit Billtrust.com.

About EQT

EQT is a purpose-driven global investment organization with EUR 114 billion in assets under management within two business segments – Private Capital and Real Assets. EQT owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas and supports them in achieving sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership. More info: www.eqtgroup.com. Follow EQT on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 169 M - -
Net income 2022 -63,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 157 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -25,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 563 M 1 563 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,35x
EV / Sales 2023 6,80x
Nbr of Employees 687
Free-Float 82,0%
Income Statement Evolution
