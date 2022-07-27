Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  BTRS Holdings Inc.
  News
  Summary
    BTRS   US11778X1046

BTRS HOLDINGS INC.

(BTRS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:53 2022-07-27 pm EDT
5.745 USD   +9.22%
02:14pEXCLUSIVE : Business payments firm Billtrust up for sale - sources
RE
07/14Billtrust Announces Insight 2022 Award Winners
BU
07/12Billtrust to Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
Summary 
Summary

Exclusive: Business payments firm Billtrust up for sale - sources

07/27/2022 | 02:14pm EDT
NEW YORK (Reuters) - BTRS Holdings Inc, the owner of business payments vendor Billtrust, is exploring options that include a potential sale, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Lawrenceville, New Jersey-based company is working with an investment bank as it considers its alternatives, the sources said. A sale to a private equity firm is one of the options being examined, the sources added.

The sources cautioned that no deal was certain. They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential information.

BTRS declined to comment.

Billtrust provides cloud-based software that helps businesses shift from paper invoicing to an integrated digital payments system. It employs more than 760 people in seven countries, according to its website.

BTRS, which has a market value of close to $900 million, went public after merging with a special purpose acquisition company in January 2021. Its shares peaked in mid-February 2021 and are down 73% since then, as the tailwind of businesses turning to digital payments solutions to navigate COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns subsided.

BTRS has not posted a quarterly net profit since becoming a public company, which it has attributed to maintaining high rates of investment in growing products and services, both in the United States and internationally.

(Reporting by David French in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler)

By David French


© Reuters 2022
Analyst Recommendations on BTRS HOLDINGS INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 167 M - -
Net income 2022 -63,8 M - -
Net cash 2022 158 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -13,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 860 M 860 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,21x
EV / Sales 2023 3,43x
Nbr of Employees 687
Free-Float 80,9%
Chart BTRS HOLDINGS INC.
BTRS Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends BTRS HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 5,26 $
Average target price 8,56 $
Spread / Average Target 62,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Flint A. Lane Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Steven Pinado President
Mark L. Shifke Chief Financial Officer
Joseph Eng Chief Information Officer
Jennifer Showers Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BTRS HOLDINGS INC.-32.74%860
FISERV, INC.-5.53%66 074
BLOCK, INC.-58.89%38 863
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-11.36%33 734
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-1.66%16 832
NEXI S.P.A-42.04%10 767