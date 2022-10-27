Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  BTRS Holdings Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    BTRS   US11778X1046

BTRS HOLDINGS INC.

(BTRS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:36 2022-10-27 pm EDT
9.415 USD   -0.05%
Investigation Alert : Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BTRS) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
PR
Billtrust to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
US LBM Chooses Billtrust to Provide Enterprise-Wide Automated Accounts Receivable Capabilities
BU
INVESTIGATION ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Investigation of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BTRS) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

10/27/2022 | 12:22pm EDT
PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating BTRS Holdings Inc. ("Billtrust" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BTRS) on behalf of the Company's shareholders.

On September 28, 2022, Billtrust disclosed that it would be acquired by EQT X Fund, an affiliate of private equity firm EQT. According to the announcement, Billtrust stockholders are expected to receive only $9.50 per share for their stock. Notably, prior to the announcement of the proposed transaction with EQT, several analysts had assigned a price target for BTRS shares above the buyout price. 

The investigation seeks to determine whether Billtrust's officers and directors failed to maximize the buyout price for the company's stockholders, or otherwise breached their fiduciary duties to Billtrust stockholders in agreeing to sell the company to EQT for $9.50 per share.

Billtrust shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750, or by email (skaskela@kaskelalaw.com / abell@kaskelalaw.com) or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/btrs-holdings-inc/ , to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 229 – 0750
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-alert-kaskela-law-llc-announces-shareholder-investigation-of-btrs-holdings-inc-nasdaq-btrs-and-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-301661507.html

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC


© PRNewswire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on BTRS HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations