Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. BTS Group AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BTS B   SE0000805426

BTS GROUP AB (PUBL)

(BTS B)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  09:23 2022-11-15 am EST
307.50 SEK    0.00%
09:46aBTS Group AB appoints Nomination Committee
GL
09:45aBTS Group AB appoints Nomination Committee
AQ
11/14BTS GROUP AB (PUBL) : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

BTS Group AB appoints Nomination Committee

11/15/2022 | 09:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

P R E S S R E L E A S E

Stockholm, November 15, 2022

BTS Group AB appoints Nomination Committee

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - BTS GROUP AB (publ), a leading global strategy implementation firm, has had a Nomination Committee appointed for the company. BTS Group AB’s three largest shareholders have in consultation with the Chairman of the Board, Henrik Ekelund, appointed the following representatives to serve on the Nomination Committee:

  • Anders Dahl, representing Henrik Ekelund
  • Henrik Ekelund, Chairman of the Board, BTS Group AB
  • Johan Lannebo, representing Lannebo Fonder
  • Stefan af Petersens, private investor


Anders Dahl has been appointed Chairman of the Nomination Committee.

The Nomination Committee’s mandate is to the Annual General Meeting 2023 propose candidates to chairman of the meeting, board members, chairman of the board and auditors, as well as to propose remuneration of directors and auditors.

Shareholders in BTS Group AB are welcome to submit proposals to the Chairman of the Nomination Committee at dalledulsing@me.com


For more information, please contact:
Anders Dahl: dalledulsing@me.com

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with about 1,200 professionals in 36 offices located on six continents. For over 30 years, we’ve been partnering with our clients to enable strategy execution. At BTS, we believe that success comes from people understanding how their daily work impacts business results, so we provide the skills, tools, and knowledge your people need to take the right action at the right moment.

We are experts in behavior change and care deeply about both delivering results for our clients and ensuring that their people do the best work of their lives. Our engagements range from embedded multi-year transformation projects to brief, targeted capability development.

It’s strategy made personal.

Our primary practice areas include Change and transformation, Leadership development and Sales and marketing. In support of offerings from our primary practice areas, we have centers of excellence in Assessments for talent selection and development, Business acumen and innovation skill-building and Coaching as a practical tool to shift mindsets and turn strategy into action.

We’ve partnered with over 1,200 organizations, including over 40 of the world’s 100 largest global corporations. Our major clients are some of the most respected names in business: Salesforce, SAP, Abbott, Tetra Pak, EY, Tencent, Vale, and BHP.

BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm and trades under the symbol BTS B.

For more information, please visit www.bts.com.

Attachment


All news about BTS GROUP AB (PUBL)
09:46aBTS Group AB appoints Nomination Committee
GL
09:45aBTS Group AB appoints Nomination Committee
AQ
11/14BTS GROUP AB (PUBL) : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
11/13Taylor Swift wins most prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards
RE
11/11BTS Group Seeks Acquisitions
CI
11/11Transcript : BTS Group AB, Nine Months 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 11, 2022
CI
11/11Interim Report January 1 - September 30, 2022
GL
11/11Interim Report January 1 - September 30, 2022
AQ
11/11BTS Group AB Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Septe..
CI
11/11BTS Group AB Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 559 M 244 M 244 M
Net income 2022 208 M 19,9 M 19,9 M
Net cash 2022 438 M 41,8 M 41,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 28,6x
Yield 2022 1,76%
Capitalization 5 958 M 569 M 569 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,16x
EV / Sales 2023 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 1 165
Free-Float 69,1%
Chart BTS GROUP AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
BTS Group AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BTS GROUP AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 307,50 SEK
Average target price 480,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 56,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jessica Skon Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Brown Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Henrik Ekelund Chairman
Mariana Burenstam Linder Independent Director
Stefan Gardefjord Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BTS GROUP AB (PUBL)-23.70%569
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED-14.72%5 511
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-37.79%4 265
AFYA LIMITED2.61%1 450
INSOURCE CO., LTD.16.97%988
CHINA EAST EDUCATION HOLDINGS LIMITED-20.49%963