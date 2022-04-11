Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  BTS Group AB (publ)
  News
  Summary
BTS GROUP AB (PUBL)

(BTS B)
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  04/11 11:29:36 am EDT
401.50 SEK   +3.35%
01:01pHenrik Ekelund proposed as new Chairman of BTS Group
AQ
01:00pJessica Skon new CEO of BTS Group and Philios Andreou new Deputy CEO
AQ
03/28South Korean Indexes Slightly Decline Over Hawkish Fed, Conflict between Russia-Ukraine; Shares Remain Largely Unchanged
MT
BTS : Kathryn Clubb appointed CEO of BTS North America, effective May 16th

04/11/2022 | 01:21pm EDT
P R E S S R E L E A S E

Stockholm, April 11, 2022

Kathryn Clubb appointed CEO of BTS North America, effective May 16th

STOCKHOLM AND SAN FRANCISCO, CA - BTS Group AB (publ), a leading global strategy implementation firm, has appointed Kathryn Clubb as the new CEO of BTS North America as of May 16th, 2022.

Kathryn Clubb is currently Head of BTS North America Growth, Culture and Strategy Go-to-Market Offering. She is also the Global Head of Change and Transformation. From 2018 to December 2021, Kathryn was the head of BTS North America West the largest office in BTS Group and fastest growing in North America. Kathryn is a global partner of the firm and has been working fulltime at BTS since 2018 and part-time since 2016.

"I am very pleased that Kathryn has accepted the appointment to head our North American operations, which is our largest market. Kathryn has a very strong track-record at BTS in all key areas - rapid and sustainable growth, people leadership, innovation of new services and strategies, exceptional thought leadership, and maturing our brand. With her deep experience in strategy consulting combined with her extraordinary leadership at BTS, Kathryn is the right person to further develop and strengthen our offering and people in the North American market," says Jessica Skon, incoming President, and CEO of BTS Group.

"I look forward to leading our operations in North America. The high performing team of BTS North America has good momentum. We have a big opportunity to leverage our unique services and help our clients with their strategy, culture and transformation needs the way we have always helped with leader development and sales enablement. Client's appreciate BTS' fresh and human approach to consulting, and we plan to continue to take market share from both more traditional consulting firms and HR consulting firms, as well as continue to grow rapidly," says Kathryn Clubb.

Kathryn Clubb takes over from Jessica Skon (Parisi), who after six years of running BTS North America, will now transition to BTS Group CEO.

In 2021, North America accounted for 51 percent of BTS's total sales of 210 MUSD (SEK 1,919 bn.)

For more information, please contact: Jessica Skon

Incoming President and CEO of BTS Group jessica.skon@bts.com

Phone +1 (415) 203-1760

Kathryn Clubb

Incoming CEO of BTS North America kathryn.clubb@bts.com

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with about 1,100 professionals in 34 offices located on six continents. For over 30 years, we've been partnering with our clients to enable strategy execution. At BTS, we believe that success comes from people understanding how their daily work impacts business results, so we provide the skills, tools, and knowledge your people need to take the right action at the right moment.

We are experts in behavior change and care deeply about both delivering results for our clients and ensuring that their people do the best work of their lives. Our engagements range from embedded multi-year transformation projects to brief, targeted capability development.

It's strategy made personal.

Our primary practice areas include Change and transformation, Leadership development and Sales and marketing. In support of offerings from our primary practice areas, we have centers of excellence in Assessments for talent selection and development, Business acumen and innovation skill-building and Coaching as a practical tool to shift mindsets and turn strategy into action.

We've partnered with over 1,200 organizations, including over 40 of the world's 100 largest global corporations. Our major clients are some of the most respected names in business: Salesforce, SAP, Abbott, Tetra Pak, EY, Tencent, Vale, and BHP.

BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm and trades under the symbol BTS B. For more information, please visit www.bts.com.

Disclaimer

BTS Group AB published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 17:20:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
