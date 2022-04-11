BTS : Kathryn Clubb appointed CEO of BTS North America, effective May 16th

P R E S S R E L E A S E

Stockholm, April 11, 2022

Kathryn Clubb appointed CEO of BTS North America, effective May 16th

STOCKHOLM AND SAN FRANCISCO, CA - BTS Group AB (publ), a leading global strategy implementation firm, has appointed Kathryn Clubb as the new CEO of BTS North America as of May 16th, 2022.

Kathryn Clubb is currently Head of BTS North America Growth, Culture and Strategy Go-to-Market Offering. She is also the Global Head of Change and Transformation. From 2018 to December 2021, Kathryn was the head of BTS North America West the largest office in BTS Group and fastest growing in North America. Kathryn is a global partner of the firm and has been working fulltime at BTS since 2018 and part-time since 2016.

"I am very pleased that Kathryn has accepted the appointment to head our North American operations, which is our largest market. Kathryn has a very strong track-record at BTS in all key areas - rapid and sustainable growth, people leadership, innovation of new services and strategies, exceptional thought leadership, and maturing our brand. With her deep experience in strategy consulting combined with her extraordinary leadership at BTS, Kathryn is the right person to further develop and strengthen our offering and people in the North American market," says Jessica Skon, incoming President, and CEO of BTS Group.

"I look forward to leading our operations in North America. The high performing team of BTS North America has good momentum. We have a big opportunity to leverage our unique services and help our clients with their strategy, culture and transformation needs the way we have always helped with leader development and sales enablement. Client's appreciate BTS' fresh and human approach to consulting, and we plan to continue to take market share from both more traditional consulting firms and HR consulting firms, as well as continue to grow rapidly," says Kathryn Clubb.

Kathryn Clubb takes over from Jessica Skon (Parisi), who after six years of running BTS North America, will now transition to BTS Group CEO.

In 2021, North America accounted for 51 percent of BTS's total sales of 210 MUSD (SEK 1,919 bn.)

