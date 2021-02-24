BTS : Year-end report January 1 - December 31, 2020

YEAR-END REPORT JANUARY 1 - DECEMBER 31, 2020 Continued improvement in the fourth quarter

BTS GROUP AB (PUBL)

Full year 2020

• Net sales amounted to MSEK 1,464 (1,865). Adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, sales decreased 19 percent.

• Operating profit (EBITA) decreased 63 percent to MSEK 90 (245).

• The operating margin (EBITA margin) was 6.2 (13.2) percent.

• Profit after tax decreased 77 percent to MSEK 35 (151).

• Earnings per share decreased 77 percent to SEK 1.82 (7.84).

Fourth quarter 2020

• Net sales amounted to MSEK 423 (553). Adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, sales decreased 16 percent.

• Operating profit (EBITA) decreased 49 percent to MSEK 45 (89).

• The operating margin (EBITA margin) was 10.7 (16.1) percent.

• Profit after tax decreased 57 percent to MSEK 24 (55).

• Earnings per share decreased 57 percent to SEK 1.22 (2.86).

• By comprehensively investing in digital and virtual solutions, BTS has managed to compensate for three quarters of the 70 percent of total lost revenue as a result of the cancellation of physical deliveries beginning in the second quarter.

• BTS has continued to invest in marketing and product development and has kept its personnel, with the aim of achieving growth and higher earnings moving forward. By making selective savings, total costs have been lowered by 22 percent in the second, third and fourth quarters compared to last year.

• The fourth quarter demonstrated a continued improvement compared with the second and third quarters. Revenue and earnings improved significantly and the relative performance improved compared to last year.

• The Board proposes a dividend for the 2020 fiscal year of SEK 1.20 (3.60) per share to be paid on two occasions in the amount of SEK 0.60 per payment.

Q4

Continued improve­ment in the fourth quarter and favorable outlook for 2021

CEO COMMENTS

The positive performance in the fourth quarter and the favorable outlook for 2021 show that our strategy for tackling the pandemic is working.

Our entire industry faced a huge challenge early in 2020 - all physical training was canceled, wiping out 70 percent of our revenue in one sweep. In addition, many companies stopped or reduced investments in all forms of training.

To address this challenge, we decided on a strategy to make us stronger in the long term, allowing us to continue to increase revenue and earnings for the years ahead:

1) Invest significant resources to quickly adapt all services to a virtual format.

2) Reallocate our sales resources to focus on the industries and areas in which companies are continuing to invest.

3) Increase marketing and product development.

4) Retain our personnel: we have a well-oiled and high-performing organization and it has delivered growth and increased earnings for many years.

5) Strengthen the cash balance and reduce costs selectively.

During 18 years on the stock exchange until 2019, we have achieved a growth of an average of 14 percent per year, and an average EBITA improvement of 18 percent. Our goal for 2020 has not been to maximize profit, but rather to create the prerequisites for continual long-term profit in the future.

With our rapid focus in virtual and digital solutions, we have managed to compensate for almost three quarters of the 70 percent revenue loss. The trend in revenue and earnings has gradually improved over the second, third and fourth quarters.

We have also taken an important lead. The changes in the market will be lasting: even when the COVID-19 crisis is behind us, a significant share of demand will center on virtual and digital solutions. The major transition to virtual and digital solutions has required extensive investment and a great deal of additional work during the year. The design, methodology and capacity that we now have at our disposal of digital solutions will be of great benefit in the future.

Many of our customers have indicated that demand for physical deliveries will return when travel restrictions and the limitations on meeting others are lifted, and that they will demand a combination of physical, virtual and digital solutions.

The market recovery that began in the third quarter con-tinues. Today, very few physical deliveries are carried out, but many customers who have previously been awaiting the development of the crisis are now undertaking virtual and digital projects, and we can offer attractive solutions.

BTS's ambition is to exit the 2020 pandemic and recession as a stronger company, and to achieve a level of profit higher than prior to the recession, as well as sustainably growing. Our goal is to have a larger and more profitable operation than before the pandemic - based on an expanded customer base, deeper customer relations, a stronger organization and increased revenue from virtual and digital solutions combined with physical deliveries.

Overall, we have tackled the potential crisis for our industry brought about by the 2020 pandemic very well. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our employees for their incredible commitment and hard work during this challenging period - you made this possible.

The outlook for 2021 is favorable: we believe that earnings will be significantly higher than in 2020 and in line with earnings in 2019.

Stockholm, February 24, 2021

Henrik Ekelund

President and CEO of BTS Group AB (publ)

OPERATIONS

Sales

Net sales in BTS for the year amounted to MSEK 1,464 (1,865). Adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, total sales decreased 19 percent.

Growth varied between the units: APG -13 percent. BTS Europe -17 percent, BTS North America -19 percent and BTS Other markets -20 percent (growth measured in local currency).

Earnings

Operating profit (EBITA) decreased 63 percent during the year to MSEK 90 (245). The operating margin (EBITA margin) was 6.2 (13.2) percent.

Operating profit (EBIT) decreased 71 percent during the year to MSEK 65 (226). The operating margin (EBIT margin) was 4.4 percent (12.1). Operating profit for the year was charged with MSEK 25.7 (19.7) for amortization of intangible assets attributable to acquisitions.

The Group's profit before tax decreased 76 percent to MSEK 51 (216).

The Group's profitability was negatively affected by a decline in profit in all operating units.

Fourth quarter

Fourth-quarter net sales in BTS amounted to MSEK 423 (553). Adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, sales decreased 16 percent.

Operating profit (EBITA) decreased 49 percent in the fourth quarter to MSEK 45 (89). The operating margin (EBITA margin) was 10.7 (16.1) percent.

Operating profit (EBIT) decreased 54 percent to MSEK 38 (83). The operating margin (EBIT margin) was 9.0 percent (15.1). Operating profit (EBIT) for the fourth quarter was charged with MSEK 7.4 (5.4) for amortization of intangible assets attributable to acquisitions.

Profit before tax for the fourth quarter decreased 57 percent to MSEK 34 (80).

The Group's profitability was negatively affected by a decline in profit in all operating units.

NET SALES AND OPERATING PROFIT (EBITA)

ROLLING 12 MONTHS

REVENUE BY QUARTER

MSEK

600

500

400

300

200

100

0

16 17 18 19 20 Q1

16 17 18 19 20 16 17 18 19 20 16 17 18 19 20 Q2 Q3 Q4

OPERATING PROFIT (EBITA)

BY QUARTER

MSEK

100

80

60

40

20

0

16 17 18 19 20 Q1

16 17 18 19 20 16 17 18 19 20 16 17 18 19 20 Q2 Q3 Q4

PROFIT BEFORE TAX AND OPERATING MARGIN

(EBITA) BY QUARTER

MSEK

MSEK

MSEK

%

Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2017 2018 2019 2020

Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2017 2018 2019 2020

Net sales

Operating profit (EBITA)Profit before tax, MSEK

EBITA margin, %

Market development

The market has changed dramatically during the year. As a result of the spread of COVID-19 and the subsequent social restrictions, demand for physical deliveries, which typically makes up approximately 70 percent of BTS's revenue, has been non-existent. The resulting recession, with cost savings implemented by many companies, has also had a negative impact on demand. In certain industries and companies there is still a strong demand for our services.

The market situation has improved since the third quarter and this situation has remained in place thus far.

NET SALES BY SOURCE OF REVENUE JANUARY 1-DECEMBER 31, 2020 (2019)

Development 32 (25)%

SEGMENT REPORTING

The effects of IFRS 16 are not included in the

BTS Operating units reporting, which is why the effects are recognized as Group adjustments.

Operating units

BTS North America consists of BTS's operations in the USA, excluding APG but including SwissVBS with its operations in Canada and Switzerland.

BTS Europe consists of operations in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the UK and Sweden.

BTS Other markets consists of operations in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, China, Costa Rica, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates.

APG consists of operations in Advantage Performance Group in the USA.

NET SALES PER OPERATING UNIT

NET SALES PER OPERATING UNIT JANUARY 1-DECEMBER 31, 2020 (2019)

APG 6 (6)%

BTS North America 47 (47)%

OPERATING PROFIT (EBITA) PER OPERATING UNIT Oct-Dec

Oct-Dec MSEK 2020 BTS North America 175 BTS Europe 92 BTS Other markets 124 APG 31 Total 423