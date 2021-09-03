Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. BTS Group AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BTS B   SE0000805426

BTS GROUP AB (PUBL)

(BTS B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BTS : and Clients win 31 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in 2021

09/03/2021 | 11:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN and SAN FRANCISCO, CA - BTS GROUP AB (publ), a world-leading strategy implementation firm, won 31 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in partnership with clients. These represent some of BTS's best solutions delivered to a variety of clients, including:

  • Bank of China
  • Bayer
  • Bowmans
  • China Minsheng Bank
  • Chevron Corporation
  • Corning Incorporated
  • Game
  • HDFC Life
  • Indra Sistemas
  • Johnson Matthey
  • Pitney Bowes
  • Repsol
  • Salesforce
  • Schindler Group
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Tiger Brands
  • Vale

'More than ever, it's an honor to be recognized for our partnerships with clients,' said Rick Cheatham, CMO at BTS. 'Especially after the challenges 2020 presented, we are privileged to continue delivering best-in-class solutions, whether virtually, in-person, or in a hybrid environment - always in collaboration with our clients.'

These awards include 21 gold, 6 silver, and 4 bronze, ranging from Best Inclusion and Diversity Strategy to Best Learning Program Supporting a Change Transformation Business Strategy.

'Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in 2021 provide well-deserved recognition to organizations that went above and beyond to support their stakeholders during the COVID-19 pandemic,' said Rachel Cooke, Brandon Hall Group COO and HCM Excellence Awards Program Leader. Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke mentioned, 'We added several categories to specifically address critical needs, including how organizations addressed the new dynamics of work and embedded the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion in their HCM practices.'

Entries were evaluated by a panel of independent, senior industry experts, BHG analysts and executives, based on fit, design, functionality, innovation and measurable benefits. Find the list of winners here.

For more information, contact:
Rick Cheatham
CMO
Rick.Cheatham@bts.com
+1 (512)-897-9594

About BTS

BTS is a global professional services firm that enables strategy execution. We provide skills, tools, and knowledge so people understand how their work impacts business results. We are experts in behavior change, delivering results, and inspiring people to do the best work of their lives. It's strategy made personal.

BTS is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the symbol BTS B.

About Brandon Hall Group

Brandon Hall Group is an HCM research and advisory firm empowering excellence in organizations globally through research and tools for over 20 years. Areas of expertise include Learning and Leadership Development, Talent Management and Acquisition, and HR/Workforce Management.

Disclaimer

BTS Group AB published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 15:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BTS GROUP AB (PUBL)
11:02aBTS : and Clients win 31 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in 2021
PU
08/18BTS GROUP AB : (publ) Interim report 1 January – 30 June 2021
AQ
08/18Bts Group AB Publ Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June ..
CI
08/11BTS : Invitation to BTS Q2 2021 presentation and conference call
PU
05/20BTS GROUP AB (PUBL) : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
05/19BTS : Bulletin from BTS Group AB's Annual General Meeting
AQ
05/19Bts Group AB Approves Dividend, Payable on May 26, 2021 and November 17, 2021
CI
05/19BTS Group AB Appoints Olivia Ekelund as Deputy Board Member
CI
05/19BTS GROUP AB : (publ) Interim report 1 January – 31 March 2021
AQ
05/19Bts Group AB Publ Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 924 M 225 M 225 M
Net income 2021 166 M 19,4 M 19,4 M
Net cash 2021 319 M 37,3 M 37,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 48,3x
Yield 2021 1,04%
Capitalization 7 998 M 932 M 936 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,99x
EV / Sales 2022 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 918
Free-Float 67,7%
Chart BTS GROUP AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
BTS Group AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BTS GROUP AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 414,00 SEK
Average target price 455,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 9,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henrik Ekelund President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stefan Brown Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Reinhold Geijer Chairman
Mariana Burenstam Linder Independent Director
Stefan Gardefjord Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BTS GROUP AB (PUBL)88.02%932
CINTAS CORPORATION12.14%40 814
TELEPERFORMANCE SE38.81%26 238
BUREAU VERITAS SA29.50%15 100
EDENRED SE3.04%14 132
LG CORP.-2.90%12 839