  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. BTS Group AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BTS B   SE0000805426

BTS GROUP AB (PUBL)

(BTS B)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm  -  11:29 2022-10-14 am EDT
260.00 SEK   -0.95%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

BTS holds free concert to support S.Korea's bid to host World Expo

10/15/2022 | 08:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas

SEOUL (Reuters) -K-pop boy band BTS reunited on Saturday for a concert in Busan in support of South Korea's bid to host the World Expo 2030 in the southern port city.

The free concert -- Titled 'BTS <Yet To Come> in BUSAN' -- drew an audience of about 52,000 people to a stadium, according to the Yonhap News Agency.

A total of 100,000 were expected to visit the stadium and other areas, according to Busan Metropolitan City authorities, with some fans watching the event live on large screens set up at several places around Busan.

The concert followed the seven-member band's announcement of a break in June from group musical activities to pursue solo projects, raising questions about the band's future.

With BTS' oldest member, Jin, who is turning 30 next year, facing South Korea's mandatory military service, the country's defence minister said in August that BTS might still be able to perform overseas while serving in the military.

Under a 2019 revision of the law, globally recognised K-pop stars were allowed to put off their service until 30. Military service is hugely controversial in South Korea where all able-bodied men aged between 18 and 28 must fulfil their duties as part of efforts to defend against nuclear-armed North Korea.

"If the seven BTS members feel the same way and if you guys have faith in us, we will overcome whatever happens to us in the future and we will perform with you guys and make music. Please have faith in us," BTS leader RM told fans during the concert, without elaborating further.

Four countries, including South Korea, Italy, Ukraine and Saudi Arabia, have submitted competing candidatures to organise World Expo 2030, according to the expo organising body Bureau International des Expositions (BIE). The host country of the World Expo 2030 is expected to be elected next year.

In July, K-pop sensation BTS was named as the official ambassadors for the World Expo 2030 in Busan, over 300 km (190 miles) southeast of capital Seoul.

BTS made its debut in June 2013 and became a worldwide sensation with its upbeat hits and social campaigns aimed at empowering young people.

Last year, BTS became the first Asian band to win artist of the year at the American Music Awards. The group met U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House in May to discuss hate crimes against Asians.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang; Editing by Michael Perry, William Maclean)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 529 M 224 M 224 M
Net income 2022 222 M 19,6 M 19,6 M
Net cash 2022 379 M 33,6 M 33,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,8x
Yield 2022 2,19%
Capitalization 5 037 M 446 M 446 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
EV / Sales 2023 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 1 130
Free-Float 69,1%
Chart BTS GROUP AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
BTS Group AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BTS GROUP AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 260,00 SEK
Average target price 480,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 84,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jessica Skon Chief Executive Officer
Stefan Brown Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Henrik Ekelund Chairman
Mariana Burenstam Linder Independent Director
Stefan Gardefjord Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BTS GROUP AB (PUBL)-35.48%446
IDP EDUCATION LIMITED-18.47%4 894
OFFCN EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-43.26%3 825
AFYA LIMITED-15.72%1 191
INSOURCE CO., LTD.3.34%825
JIANGSU CHUANZHI PODCAST EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-36.05%747