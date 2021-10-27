Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. BTS Group AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BTS B   SE0000805426

BTS GROUP AB (PUBL)

(BTS B)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm - 10/26 11:29:45 am
432 SEK   +0.47%
02:09aInvitation to BTS Q3 2021 presentation and conference call
PU
10/05BTS : Increased number of shares and votes in BTS Group
PU
09/30BTS : Increased number of shares and votes in BTS Group
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Invitation to BTS Q3 2021 presentation and conference call

10/27/2021 | 02:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

P R E S S R E L E A S E

Stockholm, October 27, 2021

Invitation to BTS Q3 2021 presentation and conference call

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - BTS Group AB (publ), a leading global strategy implementation firm, invites investors, analysts and business media to its interim report presentation and conference call with President and CEO Henrik Ekelund.

Digital participation:

Wednesday, November 10 at 09.30 am CET. The presentation can be followed on the web with opportunities to ask questions, or you may dial any of the following numbers:

UK +44 333 300 9262

US +1 631 913 1422

SE +46-8 505 583 68

Follow the presentation at: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/bts-group-q3-2021

Registration is not required for participating at the webcast or the conference call.

Physical participation:

Erik Penser Bank, Apelbergsgatan 27, Stockholm

Weblink for notification of physical participation at the presentation

https://financialhearings.com/event/13472

The report is published at 08.00 am CET the same day.

The presentation and slides will be available later at http://ir.bts.com/presentations

For more information, please contact:

Michael Wallin

Head of investor relations

BTS Group AB

michael.wallin@bts.com

+46-58 70 70 02

+46-708-78 80 19

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with some 1,000 professionals in 34 offices located on six continents. For over 30 years, we've been partnering with our clients to enable strategy execution. At BTS, we believe that success comes from people understanding how their daily work impacts business results, so we provide the skills, tools, and knowledge your people need to take the right action at the right moment.

We are experts in behavior change and care deeply about both delivering results for our clients and ensuring that their people do the best work of their lives. Our engagements range from embedded multi-year transformation projects to brief, targeted capability development.

It's strategy made personal.

Our primary practice areas include Change and transformation, Leadership development and Sales and marketing. In support of offerings from our primary practice areas, we have centers of excellence in Assessments for talent selection and development, Business acumen and innovation skill-building and Coaching as a practical tool to shift mindsets and turn strategy into action.

We've partnered with over 1,200 organizations, including over 40 of the world's 100 largest global corporations. Our major clients are some of the most respected names in business: Salesforce, SAP, Abbott, Tetra Pak, EY, Tencent, Vale, and BHP.

BTS is a public company listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm and trades under the symbol BTS B. For more information, please visit www.bts.com.

Disclaimer

BTS Group AB published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 06:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about BTS GROUP AB (PUBL)
02:09aInvitation to BTS Q3 2021 presentation and conference call
PU
10/05BTS : Increased number of shares and votes in BTS Group
PU
09/30BTS : Increased number of shares and votes in BTS Group
AQ
09/20BTS GROUP AB(OM : BTS B) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
09/16BTS : Sweden's BTS Group to Acquire Spain's Netmind in Cash-and-Share Deal
MT
09/16BTS : acquires Netmind to expand its portfolio of agile and digital transformation solutio..
PU
09/16BTS GROUP AB (OM : BTS B) acquired Netmind Sl.
CI
09/15BTS : makes a targeted offset issue of approximately 4.2 MSEK as partial payment for previ..
AQ
09/03BTS : and Clients win 31 Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards in 2021
PU
08/18BTS GROUP AB : (publ) Interim report 1 January – 30 June 2021
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 924 M 223 M 223 M
Net income 2021 166 M 19,2 M 19,2 M
Net cash 2021 319 M 37,0 M 37,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 50,4x
Yield 2021 0,99%
Capitalization 8 354 M 969 M 970 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,18x
EV / Sales 2022 3,66x
Nbr of Employees 918
Free-Float 67,7%
Chart BTS GROUP AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
BTS Group AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BTS GROUP AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 432,00 SEK
Average target price 455,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 5,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Henrik Ekelund President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stefan Brown Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Reinhold Geijer Chairman
Mariana Burenstam Linder Independent Director
Stefan Gardefjord Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BTS GROUP AB (PUBL)99.08%969
CINTAS CORPORATION21.80%44 319
TELEPERFORMANCE SE32.33%24 357
BUREAU VERITAS SA24.03%14 183
EDENRED SE6.53%14 076
LG CORP.-1.55%12 968