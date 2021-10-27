P R E S S R E L E A S E

Stockholm, October 27, 2021

Invitation to BTS Q3 2021 presentation and conference call

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - BTS Group AB (publ), a leading global strategy implementation firm, invites investors, analysts and business media to its interim report presentation and conference call with President and CEO Henrik Ekelund.

Digital participation:

Wednesday, November 10 at 09.30 am CET. The presentation can be followed on the web with opportunities to ask questions, or you may dial any of the following numbers:

UK +44 333 300 9262

US +1 631 913 1422

SE +46-8 505 583 68

Follow the presentation at: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/bts-group-q3-2021

Registration is not required for participating at the webcast or the conference call.

Physical participation:

Erik Penser Bank, Apelbergsgatan 27, Stockholm

Weblink for notification of physical participation at the presentation

https://financialhearings.com/event/13472

The report is published at 08.00 am CET the same day.

The presentation and slides will be available later at http://ir.bts.com/presentations

For more information, please contact:

Michael Wallin

Head of investor relations

BTS Group AB

michael.wallin@bts.com

+46-58 70 70 02

+46-708-78 80 19

About BTS Group AB

BTS is a global professional services firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with some 1,000 professionals in 34 offices located on six continents. For over 30 years, we've been partnering with our clients to enable strategy execution. At BTS, we believe that success comes from people understanding how their daily work impacts business results, so we provide the skills, tools, and knowledge your people need to take the right action at the right moment.

We are experts in behavior change and care deeply about both delivering results for our clients and ensuring that their people do the best work of their lives. Our engagements range from embedded multi-year transformation projects to brief, targeted capability development.

It's strategy made personal.