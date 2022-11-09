Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. BTS Group Holdings
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BTS   TH0221B10Z05

BTS GROUP HOLDINGS

(BTS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-11-07
8.350 THB   +1.83%
02:31aBts : Achieves “Excellent” Corporate Governance For 11th Consecutive Year
PU
11/03Bts : sets coupon range of 2.80% – 4.70% per annum for its 4 tranches of 'Sustainability-Linked Bonds (SLB)'. SLB
PU
10/19Bts : Thailand's First Sustainability-Linked Bonds for Public Offering by BTS Group Holding PCL
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BTS : Achieves “Excellent” Corporate Governance For 11th Consecutive Year

11/09/2022 | 02:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited has been assessed as having "Excellent" Corporate Governance for an 11th consecutive year by The Thai Institute of Directors Association (IOD), with support from the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), which evaluated a total of 750 Thai listed companies for the Corporate Governance Report of Thai Listed Companies 2022. The achievement affirms the Company's commitment to business growth on the basis of good governance and sustainable development and its ability to take into account the interests of all stakeholders, strengthening their confidence while supporting sustainable business development.

In addition, BTS Group has been recognized and awarded for its sustainability-related performance at the national and international levels. Alongside our emphasis on corporate governance, this represents the Company's commitment to reducing environmental impacts, supporting community development and economic growth. It also demonstrates the Company's resilience, as we maintained good sustainability practices even amid the challenges and rapidly changing economic circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disclaimer

BTS Group Holdings pcl published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 07:30:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BTS GROUP HOLDINGS
02:31aBts : Achieves “Excellent” Corporate Governance For 11th Consecutive Year
PU
11/03Bts : sets coupon range of 2.80% – 4.70% per annum for its 4 tranches of 'Sustainabi..
PU
10/19Bts : Thailand's First Sustainability-Linked Bonds for Public Offering by BTS Group Holdin..
PU
10/11Bts : PCL has been listed in the Thailand Sustainability Investment (THSI) for its 4th con..
PU
10/07Stark Corporation Public Company Limited announced that it has received THB 5.58 billio..
CI
10/03Nylex (Malaysia) Berhad Enters into HOA with Sinar Bina Infra Sdn Bhd, LBS Bina Group B..
CI
10/03Bts : U City Unveils New Identity Reflecting its Transformation towards the Financial Serv..
PU
10/02Bts : Two Dragons of Yaowarat - Ratchawong districts join forces through two business grou..
PU
09/30BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited made an offer to acquire 17.82% in Thanulux P..
CI
09/23Stark Corporation Public Company Limited announced that it expects to receive THB 1.5 b..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BTS GROUP HOLDINGS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 19 117 M 517 M 517 M
Net income 2023 2 958 M 80,0 M 80,0 M
Net Debt 2023 128 B 3 453 M 3 453 M
P/E ratio 2023 38,0x
Yield 2023 3,11%
Capitalization 110 B 2 975 M 2 975 M
EV / Sales 2023 12,4x
EV / Sales 2024 11,8x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 67,4%
Chart BTS GROUP HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
BTS Group Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BTS GROUP HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 8,35 THB
Average target price 11,21 THB
Spread / Average Target 34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kavin Kanjanapas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Surayut Thavikulwat Chief Financial Officer
Keeree Kanjanapas Chairman
Rangsin Kritalug Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Daniel Ross Chief Investment Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BTS GROUP HOLDINGS-10.70%2 975
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED-14.22%28 364
COMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LIMITED-3.57%2 085
FIRSTGROUP PLC3.72%893
FNM S.P.A.-27.12%195
BERGBAHNEN ENGELBERG-TRÜBSEE-TITLIS AG-8.22%139