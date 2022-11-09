BTS : Achieves “Excellent” Corporate Governance For 11th Consecutive Year

BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited has been assessed as having "Excellent" Corporate Governance for an 11th consecutive year by The Thai Institute of Directors Association (IOD), with support from the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), which evaluated a total of 750 Thai listed companies for the Corporate Governance Report of Thai Listed Companies 2022. The achievement affirms the Company's commitment to business growth on the basis of good governance and sustainable development and its ability to take into account the interests of all stakeholders, strengthening their confidence while supporting sustainable business development.

In addition, BTS Group has been recognized and awarded for its sustainability-related performance at the national and international levels. Alongside our emphasis on corporate governance, this represents the Company's commitment to reducing environmental impacts, supporting community development and economic growth. It also demonstrates the Company's resilience, as we maintained good sustainability practices even amid the challenges and rapidly changing economic circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic.