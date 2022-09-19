Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. BTS Group Holdings
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BTS   TH0221B10Z05

BTS GROUP HOLDINGS

(BTS)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  2022-09-18
8.750 THB   -1.13%
09/19BTS : Mr. Keeree joins forces with Malaysian partners to extend the light rail system project
PU
09/07BTS : unveils new “Smart Modern Look” uniforms made with climate change fighting fabric
PU
08/31BTS : strives towards sustainable operation, driving Thailand forward to Net-zero emission by 2065
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

BTS : Mr. Keeree joins forces with Malaysian partners to extend the light rail system project

09/19/2022 | 11:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On September 15, 2022, Mr. Keeree Kanjanapas, Chairman, and Mr. Kavin Kanjanapas, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Officer of MATCH Business, along with the management of BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited met with Dato' Avinderjit Singh A/L Harjit Singh and Dato' Siew Ka Wei at the Federation of Malaysia to exchange ideas and follow up on the Light Rail Transport System project, which will be connected to the High-Speed Rail System (RTS Link) project, crossing the border from Singapore to Johor Bahru in the Federation of Malaysia. The project is currently under construction and implementation, which includes the development of the surrounding areas of the mass transit system under the concept of "Transit-Oriented Development" in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

For this Light Rail Transport System project, which will be connected to the High-Speed Rail System (RTS Link) project, crossing the border from Singapore to Johor Bahru in the Federation of Malaysia under the concept of "Transit-Oriented Development", BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited entered into a Heads of Agreement with Sinar Bina Infra Sdn. Bhd., Ancom Berhad, Nylex (Malaysia) Berhad, and LBS Bina Group Berhad in March 2022.

This project is part of the MOVE business plan, in which the Company is proficient since it has been operating continuously for more than 20 years through the BTS SkyTrain project, currently expanding to cover a total distance of 135 km., as well as developing new routes, such as the Pink Line Project Khae Rai - Min Buri and the Yellow Line Project Lat Phrao - Samrong. Furthermore, we aim to provide a door-to-door service for passengers with various modes of transport, from rail to road, river, or air, in order to take care of our passengers from their points of origin to their destinations. We aim to create the complete transportation service both in Thailand and abroad. We believe the light rail project will be an important part of connecting transportation between Singapore and Malaysia while corresponding the set goals of the MOVE business, which focuses on providing convenient and safe services and improving the quality of life for passengers who want to cross the borders of both countries.

Disclaimer

BTS Group Holdings pcl published this content on 20 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2022 03:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BTS GROUP HOLDINGS
09/19BTS : Mr. Keeree joins forces with Malaysian partners to extend the light rail system proj..
PU
09/07BTS : unveils new “Smart Modern Look” uniforms made with climate change fighti..
PU
08/31BTS : strives towards sustainable operation, driving Thailand forward to Net-zero emission..
PU
08/18TRANSCRIPT : BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 18, 202..
CI
08/17UBS Adjusts BTS' Price Target to 11 Baht From 12 Baht, Keeps at Buy
MT
08/16BTS : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 71 DWs issued by BLS
PU
08/15BTS : Establishment of a new joint venture company, which is a subsidiary of the Company
PU
08/15BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited Approves an Incorporation of New Joint Ventur..
CI
08/15BTS : Rabbit Care's Series C Fundraising Round by Winter Capital and VGI PCL Shores Up Bus..
PU
08/15BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarte..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BTS GROUP HOLDINGS
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 19 291 M 522 M 522 M
Net income 2023 3 012 M 81,6 M 81,6 M
Net Debt 2023 128 B 3 456 M 3 456 M
P/E ratio 2023 39,2x
Yield 2023 2,90%
Capitalization 115 B 3 120 M 3 120 M
EV / Sales 2023 12,6x
EV / Sales 2024 12,6x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 67,4%
Chart BTS GROUP HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
BTS Group Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BTS GROUP HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 8,75 THB
Average target price 11,36 THB
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kavin Kanjanapas Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Surayut Thavikulwat Chief Financial Officer
Keeree Kanjanapas Chairman
Rangsin Kritalug Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Daniel Ross Chief Investment Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BTS GROUP HOLDINGS-6.42%3 157
MTR CORPORATION LIMITED-3.46%31 906
COMFORTDELGRO CORPORATION LIMITED0.00%2 156
FIRSTGROUP PLC22.31%1 049
FNM S.P.A.-28.34%192
BERGBAHNEN ENGELBERG-TRÜBSEE-TITLIS AG-0.22%155