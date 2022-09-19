BTS : Mr. Keeree joins forces with Malaysian partners to extend the light rail system project

On September 15, 2022, Mr. Keeree Kanjanapas, Chairman, and Mr. Kavin Kanjanapas, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Officer of MATCH Business, along with the management of BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited met with Dato' Avinderjit Singh A/L Harjit Singh and Dato' Siew Ka Wei at the Federation of Malaysia to exchange ideas and follow up on the Light Rail Transport System project, which will be connected to the High-Speed Rail System (RTS Link) project, crossing the border from Singapore to Johor Bahru in the Federation of Malaysia. The project is currently under construction and implementation, which includes the development of the surrounding areas of the mass transit system under the concept of "Transit-Oriented Development" in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

For this Light Rail Transport System project, which will be connected to the High-Speed Rail System (RTS Link) project, crossing the border from Singapore to Johor Bahru in the Federation of Malaysia under the concept of "Transit-Oriented Development", BTS Group Holdings Public Company Limited entered into a Heads of Agreement with Sinar Bina Infra Sdn. Bhd., Ancom Berhad, Nylex (Malaysia) Berhad, and LBS Bina Group Berhad in March 2022.

This project is part of the MOVE business plan, in which the Company is proficient since it has been operating continuously for more than 20 years through the BTS SkyTrain project, currently expanding to cover a total distance of 135 km., as well as developing new routes, such as the Pink Line Project Khae Rai - Min Buri and the Yellow Line Project Lat Phrao - Samrong. Furthermore, we aim to provide a door-to-door service for passengers with various modes of transport, from rail to road, river, or air, in order to take care of our passengers from their points of origin to their destinations. We aim to create the complete transportation service both in Thailand and abroad. We believe the light rail project will be an important part of connecting transportation between Singapore and Malaysia while corresponding the set goals of the MOVE business, which focuses on providing convenient and safe services and improving the quality of life for passengers who want to cross the borders of both countries.