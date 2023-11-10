BANGKOK, 9th November, 2023 - BTS Group Holdings PCL was included in the SET ESG Ratings Awards 2023 (previously known as Thailand Sustainability Investment List or THSI) for the 5th consecutive year by the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), with this year being ranked with an "AA" ESG rating within the Services sector.

This inclusion has reflected BTS Group's unwavering commitment to further developing its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices as an essential part of the Company's operational identity.